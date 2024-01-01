One woman reflected on her 2023 achievement of building her mother a home that she can be proud of

She shared a TikTok video documenting how the house transformed from shabby to fabulous

Despite needing a few finishing touches, the woman said she is determined to complete the building project

A woman rebuilt her mother's house and showed the transformation. Image: @samantha.khumalo

A Mzansi woman gave social media users a sneak peek of the reality of building a house.

Home construction chronicles

In a raw and genuine TikTok journey, the video displays the construction of her mom's dream home that happened in 2023.

The TikTokker @samantha.khumalo proved that with hard work and perseverance, dreams can turn into reality.

Complete building project

The house, now in its final stages, awaits those last few finishing touches that will transform it into the envisioned dream home.

She said that even though the building project has been hard, she is determined to accomplish her goal.

"Kunzima but we’ll continue pushing.❤️ Kungumusa!"

Watch the video below:

Home construction video inspires netizens

With over 17,000 engagements motivated viewers gearing up for their own home improvement ventures in the coming year.

@Knoxie mentioned:

"Proud of you sisi. Vele amantombazane yiwo isikhathi esiningi a avusa amakubo."

@dipuomaifo92 posted:

"How I wish I could do this too. Just hope my time will come."

@MaMdlalose wrote:

"Well done and may God grant you the wisdom and finances to see it to completion."

@user6680198765175 commented:

"I can't wait to build a house for my mom. Congratulations."

@mvelase08 added:

"The meaning of ukuzala ukuzelula.❤"

@lindu4260 said:

"Congratulations A girl must halalala."

@NomceboKaVico stated:

"Uyindoda Sam."

@KhanyieZungu jotted:

"Congratulations, usebenzile cc."

@pdpsquare noted:

"Well done my darling, izibusiso kuwe zivuleke njengompompi."

23-Year-old Tsonga woman builds house for mother

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a beautiful Tsonga woman built a house for her mother living in a shack.

The stunning woman, who is only 23 years old, made her mother's dreams into a reality when she made sure her mother lived in a beautiful and honourable home to thank her for her sacrifices in raising her.

