A proud father flexed his dance moves at his daughter's wedding, leading the choreography with absolute ease

The footage of the madala's smooth moves captivated thousands of South African TikTok users

Viewers have the clip on repeat and are showering the dancing vibey man with love in the comments section

A video of an old man dancing at his daughter's wedding sparked a TikTok frenzy. Image: @primeexclusiveevents

Source: TikTok

Prepare for a dose of heartwarming joy as a dancing madala shined at his daughter's wedding.

He showed his impeccable rhythm that would make anyone envious.

Vibey madal kills wedding dance step

The TikTok video shared by @primeexclusiveevents, captures the wedding party performing the rehearsed step. The old man effortlessly led the dancing in front of the bride and groom. He was so point all virtual eyes were on him.

Wedding video goes viral

The groovy video was an instant hit clocking more than 639,000 views and 45,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens charmed by grandpa

The comments section lit up for the dance floor maestro. Some bold ladies even seized the opportunity to shoot their shots, charmed by the grandpa's undeniable charisma.

@Sematsatsa shared:

"That’s my father guys."

@mamaonthamash commented:

"Mdala can dance way better than me."

@marryann wrote:

"Nice when you get married when your parents are still alive. Papa we appreciate you."

@thabinkomo mentioned:

"Madala was at very rehearsal I love it, he is smooth with it."

@rainqueen_tlale added:

"I have watched this many times. Daddy is dancing perfectly fine."

@prudy_tumzaaaaa said:

"Mdala bathong he is feeling the song e bile o batla gontsha leleme."

@Asangamlomo asked:

"Is the father also married asking for a friend?"

@mtshakaz added:

"The father of the bride has got vibes."

@Sylviatheone commented:

"Yasishaya step mkhulu khuphuka lapho mntomdala."`

Granddaughter and gogo slay 'Asambe' dance moves

In another article, Briefly News reported that A young woman warmed hearts on TikTok after sharing a video of herself and her gogo having an impromptu dance session.

The entertaining clip shows the grandmother and the young woman demonstrating some fancy footwork and lit moves to the song Asambe by local artist Ggoldie, which boasts infectious beats and captivating lyrics.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News