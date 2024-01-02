An excited makoti went on TikTok to share a video displaying her beautiful and unique wedding dress

The woman's bridal gown effortlessly blended traditional flair with the grace of a conventional gown

The video mesmerised South Africans and gathered an overflow of congratulatory messages

A woman dazzled Mzansi with her unique wedding dress. Image: @candywisani

A makoti wanted a unique wedding dress and her designer did not disappoint with a masterpiece.

The beaded pink gown, adorned with intricate details, seamlessly merges the allure of tradition with the timeless grace of a conventional wedding dress.

SA bride looks like a queen

The long train added a touch of regality, creating a magnificent ensemble fit for the special occasion.

TikTok viewers were treated to a visual feast of cultural elegance. as the bride reminisced about her perfect wedding day.

"A day to remember and yes this was my perfect, perfect, perfect wedding."

TikTok video of unique bride circulates

The video capturing the unique blend of tradition and modern glamour was uploaded by @candywisani. It amassed over 119,000 views and counting. More than 5,000 pressed the like button,

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate the newlywed

The comments section transformed into a virtual celebration, with netizens expressing their awe and showering the newlywed with congratulatory messages.

There are a few people who think the all-pink dress was a bit much but mostly were absolutely taken.

@ruth.mkandawire posted:

"I'm in love with makoti's dress."

@mildredmaluleke7 mentioned:

"Beautiful makoti. Kombela dress because wow.❤️"

@nkhensi99 said:

"Wow, beautiful. Iphi i white wedding these days kanti."

@lapreshi commented:

"Cha-cha makoti waka Mpheko my brother chosen well.❤"

@deedee_283 added:

"Huraaa. Congratulations nkata mina. This was so beautiful. "

@gao1725 mentioned:

"Ha re hane Barbie season, but so much pink lovey.‍♀️"

@Portabledramadoll1 added:

"Congratulations my darling. "

@ladydee shared:

"I can not stop watching this video."

