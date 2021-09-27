Zozibini Tunzi returned to her hometown to celebrate both the white and traditional weddings of someone close to her

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi went home to the Eastern Cape for the long weekend to attend a wedding of a loved one and she surely stole the show.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a snap of her traditional isiXhosa outfit choice, Zozi looked like a true African queen! With all the bright colours, textured fabrics and handcrafted beaded headpiece and necklace, Zozi's outfit was everything.

Babes, you oozed elegance and royalty vibes!

Zozi posted:

“Day 2 Traditional wedding in isiXhosa regalia feeling like a whole Queen ”

Zozi took people's breath away! Fans flocked to the comment section of her post to let Zozi know how jaw-droppingly stunning she looked! Heart eye, flame and drool emojis were sprinkled throughout the comments section.

There is no denying that the beautiful Zozi won both the Miss SA and Miss Universe pageants for a reason, she is gorgeous inside and out!

@ofentses could not get enough:

“I love you. Your energy and your aura, everything else. But I think you know already.”

@andanaledi reminded Zozi of her royal status:

“Like the queen you are Miss Universe ❤️”

@zpgladile let Zozi know that feeling like a queen is exactly what she is:

“Your feelings are VALID.”

Source: Briefly.co.za