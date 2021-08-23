“Shuu”: Former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Shares Stunning Pics, Reactions

South Africans are impressed with ex-Miss Universe Zobibini Tunzi’s images as she visited the Maldives

The beautiful woman, Tunzi, is still a hit with her fans after dropping a number of photos on Instagram and many people are showing love to her

Former Miss Universe crown holder is being praised and the post has also attracted various social media account holders from around the globe

Former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi is a serious hit on social media after displaying beautiful pictures on holiday. The stunning woman was on holiday in the Maldives and her photos tell a story of a good time she spent on the Island.

Her Mzansi fans are very delighted and are praising her beautiful looks and outfit. Briefly News went to the comments section to select a few and bring you this good story.

Former Miss Universe and South Africa Zozibini Tunzi is still a hit on social media. Image: @ZoziTunzi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

Zozibini Tunzi breaks record to become world's longest, Miss Universe

In a related post, Briefly News reported that South Africa's Eastern Cape beauty, Zozibini Tunzi has broken a world record by becoming the only crowned Miss Universe to hold the title for such a long period of time after she received the crown in 2019.

While a new queen is usually crowned every year, 2020 proved itself to be quite a strange one after the coronavirus pandemic hit and put a hold on everything - including the annual Miss Universe crowning pageant.

Taking to Instagram, the South Africa page congratulated Zozi on the achievement in a post that read:

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary leaders! Today we celebrate Zozi as the longest-reigning Miss Universe! Thank you for taking up space and inspiring us all.”

Briefly News also reported that after a long delay that came about because of Covid-19 restraints, the current Miss Universe, South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi, will be handing over the crown in May this year to the next talented young lady who will be taking up the role. Heading to Instagram the Miss universe page wrote:

"The moment we've all been waiting for... The 69th #MISSUNIVERSE competition is heading to Hollywood, FL! MISS UNIVERSE will air live around the world from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sunday, May 16 at 8:00 PM ET. @hardrockholly. For more show information, visit missuniverse.com #GuitarHotel."

