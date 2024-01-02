Zimbabweans crossed over to the New Year with Dlala Thukzin's smash hit song iPlan

A video taken at a stadium in Bulawayo has gone viral, and Mzansi peeps were fuelled with jealousy

This comes after the popular radio station Ukhozi FM revealed their Song Of The Year to have been a Maskandi song

Dlala Thukzin's 'iPlan' was named Song Of The Year in Zimbabwe. Image: @dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

The concept of Song of The Year was understood by Zimbabweans as they named Dlala Thukzin's iPlan as their crossover song.

iPlan ushers Zimbabweans into the new year

In a video shared by @MDNnewss, Zimbabweans in Bulawayo are seen dancing to iPlan before beginning the countdown. They all cheered as they entered 2024 and danced to the smash hit song.

The video taken at a stadium in Bulawayo has gone viral, and Mzansi peeps were fuelled with jealousy.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"iPlan is the song of the year in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe."

Peeps react to the video

Most people were impressed with the video and many stated that they were a tad bit jealous because some did not get to experience this feeling.

@Wakavo_As:

"Nice vibe Happy New year Zim."

@yourgirl_tbkay:

"I should have moved to Zimbabwe this December."

@ChefAnderson5:

"Amazing....mad love for Zimbabwe. I saw their music charts, and SA is dominating over there. The support and love for our music is mind-blowing."

@KabeloMohlah02:

"Thukzin did the most on this song."

Mzansi slams Ukhozi for not naming iPlan as SOTY

Many people on social media and outside the platforms were fuming when Ukhozi FM named Umjolo by Khuzani as Song Of The Year. Many have come up with theories and made numerous accusations about the voting system as a Maskandi song once again ushered people into the new year, even though it was undeserving.

@Solphendukaa said:

"UKhozi just proves every year that our voting culture in South Africa is poor. We like something but don’t vote for it to win. We don’t like something but still don’t put in the effort of voting it out."

Another peep said:

"Dear other provinces. I sincerely apologize. Y'all were right, uKhozi FM have ruined the song of the year concept. It is no longer a popularity contest."

Mzansi threatens to boycott Ukhozi FM

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans were left divided after Khuzani's Umjolo Lowo won Ukhozi FM's 2023 Song of the Year with 993,667 votes.

Many were outraged because they anticipated iPlan or Paris would have won.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News