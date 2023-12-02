Ukhozi FM has finally released the Top 10 contenders for the Song of the Year as the festive season kicks in

The Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka will be decided by the public and the radio station set up a voting line

The announcement sparked a hot debate on social media as hit amapiano song Mnike is notably absent from the list

Khuzani Mpungose and Dumi Mkokstad's hit songs are up for Ukhozi FM's Song of the Year title. Image: @khuzani_mpungose and @dumi_mkokstadsa

Ukhozi FM has unveiled the highly anticipated Top 10 Songs of the Year contenders, setting the stage for Mzansi to have its say in the final decision of Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka.

Public voting now open

Voting channels are officially open, allowing listeners to cast their votes for their favourite songs. Using the Ukhozi FM SMS line 33665, music lovers can play a crucial role in determining which hit will clinch the coveted Song of the Year title.

Top contenders revealed

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted the list of contenders on his X account. Among the top hits vying for the prestigious title are Dlala Thukzin ft Zaba and Sykes' iPlan, Melo and Sleezy, Sjavade deejay and Tito M ft Tman Express' Imnandi Lento and Mthandeni SK ft Lwah Ndlunkulu's Paris.

See the post below:

Snub sparks debate

The absence of Tumelo.za and Tyler ICU's chart-topping hit Mnike from the list ignited a debate online. Surprised fans argued that its dominance on the airwaves and social media should have secured its spot among the top contenders.

Check out some comments below:

@lurvDayimani said:

"iPlan! We don't know the other songs thina."

@RichBlackWidow mentioned:

"We know that only the ones from the Zulu land will win this."

@siyandamkhz posted:

"How did Mnike not make it? I need answers."

@PrincessSkhu stated:

"This radio station must be ignored when it comes to.such things ai."

@AmuFloyd said:

"Another unknown artist is about to win."

@Cmbulele_Mag commented:

"Paris must take this one since Mnike is not in the picture."

@lee_thandor wrote:

"Would be very hard to choose between iPlan and Imnandi Lento."

@SIYA_VS tweeted:

"Justice for Mnike!"

Amapiano hit songs spark Song of the Year debate

In another article, Briefly News reported that as the festive season rolls in, social media is ablaze with a heated debate: Which track deserves the crown for Song of the Year?

The contenders? Dlala Thukzin's soul-snatching iPlan and Tyler ICU's rhythmic anthem, Mnike.

