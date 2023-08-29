Tembisa Gospel Choir’s ‘Mnike’ Version on TikTok Causes Uproar, SA Instantly Hooked: “I’m Getting Goosebumps”
- Netizens were deeply touched by the gospel rendition of the amapiano banger Mnike by a gospel choir
- The choir shared their clip in which they belted the tune and added a bit of gospel flavour to the song
- Netizens instantly expressed remarkable joy and excitement and praised the group's creativity
A Tembisa gospel choir sang Tyler ICU’s Mnike like a church hymn, sending the nation into a frenzy.
The Ingqayizivele Gospel Choir's rendition of the famous Amapiano song has netizens asking for more and loving every second of it.
Gospel choir sings Mnike in TikTok video
@irvinmollochauke, a choir member, posted the TikTok video, which reached 415K views in two days.
In the video, the choir sings Mnike and transforms it into a mellow and spiritual version. The choir belts the lyrics slowly and deliberately, and their voices' rhythm matches the song's feel. Watch the video here:
South Africans love the 'Mnike' remix
The comment section was abuzz, with netizens going wild over the phenomenal remix.
Ndzalama Makamu remarked:
“Don’t let Kanye West find this.”
Nkosinathi Moyo wrote:
“Kanye’s Sunday Service Choir has been silent since this was posted.”
Nyakallo Montse commented:
“And they say we don’t know funeral songs.”
Lerato_916 had an idea:
“Mnike must be a national anthem.”
Promise MuntuOmuhle exclaimed:
“I don’t want to introduce this to my church because they’ll just say ngisusa imikhuba yase groove and bringing them to church.”
Maxxx_sa asked:
“Can we have a longer video, please?”
Papasi pointed out:
“Where is Kanye West? He must listen to this.”
Smack clapped hands.
“I love this country. I’m no longer leaving.”
Khomotso Baloyi stanned.
“Hayi, this one slaps hard.”
King_dee75:
“I love this. Record this song, please.”
Lindamabizela loved the vibe.
“As a country, we are doing the most guys. Honestly, ngeke.”
PreeValdeza:
“Can we have a longer version of this track, please? I’m having goosebumps.”
Some were unhappy with the camera operator.
Andza@RSA commented:
“Cameraman/woman, you’re fired. We want to see the faces behind the angelic voices.”
Pumpkin was also unimpressed.
“Cameraman, you are fired with immediate effect.”
