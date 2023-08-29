Netizens were deeply touched by the gospel rendition of the amapiano banger Mnike by a gospel choir

The choir shared their clip in which they belted the tune and added a bit of gospel flavour to the song

Netizens instantly expressed remarkable joy and excitement and praised the group's creativity

A gospel choir's version of Mnike got the nation asking for a full version. Image: Ingqayizivele Gospel Choir

A Tembisa gospel choir sang Tyler ICU’s Mnike like a church hymn, sending the nation into a frenzy.

The Ingqayizivele Gospel Choir's rendition of the famous Amapiano song has netizens asking for more and loving every second of it.

Gospel choir sings Mnike in TikTok video

@irvinmollochauke, a choir member, posted the TikTok video, which reached 415K views in two days.

In the video, the choir sings Mnike and transforms it into a mellow and spiritual version. The choir belts the lyrics slowly and deliberately, and their voices' rhythm matches the song's feel. Watch the video here:

South Africans love the 'Mnike' remix

The comment section was abuzz, with netizens going wild over the phenomenal remix.

Ndzalama Makamu remarked:

“Don’t let Kanye West find this.”

Nkosinathi Moyo wrote:

“Kanye’s Sunday Service Choir has been silent since this was posted.”

Nyakallo Montse commented:

“And they say we don’t know funeral songs.”

Lerato_916 had an idea:

“Mnike must be a national anthem.”

Promise MuntuOmuhle exclaimed:

“I don’t want to introduce this to my church because they’ll just say ngisusa imikhuba yase groove and bringing them to church.”

Maxxx_sa asked:

“Can we have a longer video, please?”

Papasi pointed out:

“Where is Kanye West? He must listen to this.”

Smack clapped hands.

“I love this country. I’m no longer leaving.”

Khomotso Baloyi stanned.

“Hayi, this one slaps hard.”

King_dee75:

“I love this. Record this song, please.”

Lindamabizela loved the vibe.

“As a country, we are doing the most guys. Honestly, ngeke.”

PreeValdeza:

“Can we have a longer version of this track, please? I’m having goosebumps.”

Some were unhappy with the camera operator.

Andza@RSA commented:

“Cameraman/woman, you’re fired. We want to see the faces behind the angelic voices.”

Pumpkin was also unimpressed.

“Cameraman, you are fired with immediate effect.”

Woman whistles 'Mnike' in entertaining TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a groovist was so excited listening to Mnike that she whistled to her heart's content.

The TikTokker posted a video of herself whistling along to the hit track and dancing while riding in a car.

Netizens were thoroughly entertained and loved her energy.

