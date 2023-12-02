A TikTok video of a mlungu traditional healer chanting in his ndumba has sparked South Africans curious

The sangoma gave people a sneak peek into his sacred space while he was channelling ancestors

Netizens are stunned and amazed seeing a white person practising as a sangoma and being transparent about it

A traditional healer posted a TikTok video showing his sacred space. Image: @mkhulumgulukuthu

Source: TikTok

A video featuring a Mlungu traditional healer immersed in a sacred chanting ritual within his Ndumba has set South Africans abuzz.

Rare view of sangoma in action

The TikTok clip uploaded by @mkhulumgulukuthu provides a rare view of the sangoma's trance-like state.

The room was lit with candles and filled with herbs. Even a bottle of Hennesy can be spotted in the background.

Sangoma video grabs SA's attention

The video, now boasting an impressive 369,000 views, reminded people of the nation's unique people and rich culture.

Most were shocked by a white person fully embracing the role of a sangoma and openly sharing their sacred practices.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users discuss whte sangoma

The TikTok community has erupted with discussions surrounding the enchanting video. Some joked about how the sangoma was interacting with his ancestors.

See a few comments below:

@BettyMohale19 posted:

"Laze la steif idlozi."

@tumeloceetumyzar commented:

"Thokoza gogo Kobus."

@moloko246 stated:

"Thokoza Jehova's witness."

@jackieleds5 asked:

"Cupcake, what have you done to this country kodwa."

@ZinzieStunner wrote:

"Spirituality is a beautiful thing to know and have."

@AlexinahMafereka said:

"Hennessy, idlozi ele expensive."

@Lee Lacoste_78 added:

"He'll be on Moja Love very soon."

@kgaipi posted:

"Ke badimo ba Cape Town city ba."

@Fikie_Ngwane

"How about we jump December siye straight 2024, kuningi ayy."

