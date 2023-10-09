A sangoma thwasa was moved by his ancestral calling, so much so that he could not stand still

A TikTok video shows him flipping all over the place and performing backflips and martial arts techniques

Netizens had fun giving him different nicknames and enjoying his spiritually-charged performance

South Africans laughed at an initiate who performed hilarious somersaults and martial arts skills with his gobela. Image: @noxolonyamazanezu

Source: TikTok

A Gauteng gobela encouraged other gobelas to initiate ama2000. One of the thwasas she is initiating felt so full of ancestral spirit that he did somersaults and flipped all over the place!

Sangoma initiate performs stunts in TikTok video

@noxolonyamazanezu posted the hilarious video on TikTok. Her thwasa looks pretty flexible and does not attempt to hide it. Perhaps idlozi was heavy upon him, or his ancestors must have been stuntmen, lol. Accepting the sangoma calling has a lot of ups and downs, and it also has surprising outcomes. Be that as it may, his performance and antics are worth watching, as one would not expect such sudden behaviour from a sangoma initiate. Watch the video here:

South Africans give the initiate different names

Netizens commented on how he did backflips and somersaults, calling him by different names.

Bongekile Qwayi said:

“Hibo, Avatar the last Airbender.”

Nozi was dead.

“I don’t have the spiritual patience. I’d always find myself saying futseg.”

His gobela answered:

“He gets on my nerves.”

Donda Makhathini joked:

“Idlozi lamachina.”

Rindzi said:

“Super power unlocked.”

Oneile:

“Thokoza Super Saiyan.”

ziSugar asked:

“Mr Miyagi, is that you?”

Cletta:

“Thokoza gogo Silver fox.”

Thaato added:

“He has awoken his Chinese ancestor.”

FancyFace remarked:

“He can feel the Marvel powers.”

Kid-Cheepoo exclaimed:

“You see now. You’re making it look fun.”

Bello regalo shared:

“I swear I’m wild. My gobela is tired of my pranks and my other two spiritual siblings. We’re the only young ones, so we need that attention.”

Letau_01 pointed out:

“Bro is living his Power Rangers dream.”

Audrey had an idea.

“Okay, but a fighting sangoma with a spiritual connection to the ancestors would be a sick superhero.”

Zanele_Qanya21 wrote:

“But let’s be honest. Being ehlane feels good. It makes you feel alive. It gives Moana vibes.”

Masibal’khulu:

“Why do I love this? Ma2000 are the most free-spirited generation ever! All the best on his beautiful journey.”

Initiate scared to touch chicken in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a sangoma initiate was terrified of handling a live chicken in a TikTok video.

The young thwasa was supposed to perform a ritual but was too scared of the chicken to touch it. South Africans heartily laughed at her and joked that she must overcome her fowl fear.

Source: Briefly News