A man stunned netizens when he prepared a large snake in a pot

The TikTok video shows the man cooking the serpent and people around him looking at him funny

Netizens had a lot of questions about the video, like why people are eating snakes and not other food

A man cooked a snake and South Africans cannot fathom the depth of bravery in his heart. He handles the snake so well that some netizens wanted to see how it would turn out.

Man cooks giant snake in TikTok video

@akinsoladesmond posted the footage on TikTok, showing the snake-man in action. He grabs the dead serpent and pulls it out of the boiling pot. He throws it onto a table and the headless animal coils on the desk. Whether it is edible or not is anyone’s guess, but by the looks of things, this man is used to cooking snake and feasting on it. Watch the video here:

Netizens shocked by snake cooker

Netizens were curious and fearful simultaneously and did not hide their jokes about the whole matter. They are used to seeing giant snakes but not someone cooking them!

Sane Shabalala said:

“Now y’all gonna eat us.”

Short_app added:

“Who else was expecting the snake to move?”

Angelica was finished.

“The guy in the black has me.”

Mlee14mago asked:

“Can we talk about the pot, guys?”

Thee reptiles was curious.

“I want to see the end product so bad.”

Phesh exclaimed:

“Africans, we’re overdoing things.”

Tasley_N joked:

“They’re cooking someone’s blesser.”

Buhle noted:

“People are flabbergasted.”

Jooma81 remarked:

“That’s the reason I don’t eat street food.”

Christine Mayoga asked:

“How did Africa get colonised?”

Sam Samson was sceptical.

“The guy cooking it is scared of it while it’s dead.”

Bravemnyayi observed:

“But even the cook is not make sure the snake is dead and cooked.”

Piga_luku Mkenya asked:

“Is it that there is no food over there, or what the hell are you guys doing?”

Mediocre Tutorials was stunned.

“I have so many questions right now.”

Snake eats a snake in TikTok video

Briefly News reported that a snake ate another snake in another slithery story.

In the shocking video, the serpent can be seen opening its mouth and putting the snake down its throat. While people feel this is strange behaviour, an expert assured Briefly News that this is normal.

