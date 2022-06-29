A local woman took to social media to share images of a dead snake that she had been attempting to raise

Judging by some of her replies , it appears as though she had been hoping to groom the snake to help her gain wealth

, While many Saffas responded with banter, according to some traditional experts, it is possible for a serpent to bring one riches

A woman had South African social media users both amused and puzzled by her recent post about being saddened by her pet snake being killed.

Twitter user @naSkosana_ shared images of the small dead snake lying on the ground and revealed that she had been trying to raise it before someone killed it.

A lady lost her potential fortune when someone decided to kill her pet snake.

Interestingly enough, judging by some of her replies, it does not seem as though she had domestic intentions for it, but rather that she had hoped to groom it to help her gain wealth instead.

“Baze bambulala ngisakhulisa Nkosiyam.”

There is a belief that snakes can help one attain wealth or success through unconventional means.

A traditional expert, Gogo Bathini, once revealed in an interview with TshisaLIVE that snakes can be used to acquire riches. He also revealed that he specialises in dealing with celebrities and politicians but wouldn't be drawn into revealing any names.

“A snake, if it is well-bred with the right muti on it, can make your business go from one to 100. I personally specialise with celebrities, pastors, all sorts of prominent people, entrepreneurs, business people, a lot,” he said.

Mzansi netizens responded with questions as well as funny comments to @naSkosana_’s Twitter post:

@Virus665 commented:

“That’s a black mamba. No matter how small it is. You don't want that thing near you.”

@SnaDlamini said:

“Ewu besizoba ryt sonke.”

@Sandiso00603973 remarked:

“Thiza wam bakuncedile from ingozi eza naye.”

@HosneyM_ responded:

“Ukhulisa iblack mamba?”

@Somarhwarhwa8 replied:

“ Sorry... Mali gone.”

@TashaTash9999 asked:

“Did you at least try CPR?”

Source: Briefly News