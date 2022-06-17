A video of a snake catcher Nick Evans being called out to capture a black mamba spotted in a child’s room was shared online

The clip shows him entering the room and looking around before he moves the bed and finds the large snake hidden under the bed

He manages to capture and secure it into a bucket with great skill and to the amazement of many online users

Brave snake catcher Nick Evans caught a big black mamba that had slithered into a child’s bedroom.

Nick Evans couldn't believe his eyes when he spotted a mamba under a child's bed. Image: Living ZoologyYouTube

A video recorded and shared by Living Zoology shows him headed to the home. He soon enters the bedroom where he looks around in search of the serpent. After opening the curtain, he notices something and moves the bed to find the large mamba hidden underneath.

He is heard shouting with surprise at the large and deadly snake before working to get hold of it. Evans manages to hold it and place it into a bucket safely.

Check out the footage below:

Fascinated online users shared their responses to the chilling yet exciting rescue:

Suminthra Oojugir replied:

“Excellent rescue skills. Your knowledge and understanding of these wonderful reptiles are excellent. Always be careful and take care.”

Nepalese Man commented:

“Rather him than me, you need fast reactions with a black mamba. He is doing a really good job. I think a tube would be better, I think the bucket is way too risky. Hats off to him.”

Emile Montiere wrote:

“Your expertise in using the snake tongs and a quick grab is quite exceptional. Well done sir and what a beautiful Mamba. What could be worse maybe a spitting Mamba!!! And that's a better size jam jar!!!!”

Nick Evans catches 6th black mamba at same Durban home in under a month

In another story, Briefly News reported that snake rescuer Nick Evans has been kept busy by the many slithery serpents in and around Durban. However, he has been to one particular home one too many times over the past few weeks as he caught a sixth black mamba.

He received a call from a Queensburgh resident about a snake in a hole in the ground after it appeared in a woman’s doorway.

“Usually, at this property, the mambas are sprawled out on beams, on the side of the property. You look down on them. Well, today, everyone's worst fears came true - one of the mambas had come up to where one stands,” said Evans.

