Nick Evans has been kept busy with snake house calls, especially to a particular property in Queensburgh

A large black mamba had appeared in the doorway of a lady who lives on the property before it hid underneath a shipping container

The snake man eventually sprayed some water on it using a hosepipe and the 2.5-metre mamba quickly reversed out as he secured it

Snake rescuer Nick Evans has been kept busy by the many slithery serpents in and around Durban. However, he has been to one particular home one too many times over the past few weeks as he caught a sixth black mamba.

He received a call from a Queensburgh resident about a snake in a hole in the ground after it appeared in a woman’s doorway.

Nick Evans caught his sixth black mamba at a Queensburgh property. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/Facebook

“Usually, at this property, the mambas are sprawled out on beams, on the side of the property. You look down on them. Well, today, everyone's worst fears came true - one of the mambas had come up to where one stands,” said Evans.

He explained that the snake must have hidden away from people and gone under a shipping container nearby.

“The space it squeezed under was tiny. I couldn't believe it got under there. Then, to my amazement, I saw it! Its body was sticking out of the side of the container. At the same time, this was incredibly frustrating, as the gap was far too small for me to do anything.”

Nick got a hosepipe and stuck it under there to get the snake to move. He got hold of the tail, but it still wouldn’t budge. Nick eventually sprayed some water on it from the pipe and the mamba quickly reversed out as he secured it.

He confirmed it was a male, and the biggest of all of the ones that he caught there, measuring about 2.5m in length.

Apparently, the black mamba action has been too much for the lady who stays on the property, as she's looking to move into another place.

South Africans reacted to the goosebump-raising rescue on Facebook:

Olivia Jacobs wrote:

“I would stay if it was one mamba. Not them falling and being seen all the time. I love snakes. But six were found... all you need is number seven at your bedside and you need to go pee.”

Kershinee Prithipaul said:

“Oooh, the way I would move so fast. Leave all my things and move far away.”

Gail Bate replied:

“Don't blame her one bit!! I'd move to a 10th floor apartment somewhere.”

Nick Evans catches 5 black mambas on the same property within days of each other

In another story, Briefly News reported that Nick Evans made a unique capture of five black mambas at a property in Reservoir Hills in Durban.

He had received a call to remove a female black mamba at the particular property. Since then, he had removed two more males. And last week, two more were spotted. All on the same spot.

“It's an office premises, and their presence didn't make most of the staff too comfortable, understandably so. But the most uncomfortable staff member was one who lived there, and her front door was just above where these snakes were,” shared Evans.

