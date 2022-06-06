KZN snake rescuer, Nick Evans, made the jaw-dropping rescue of five black mambas at one premises just days apart

During his latest visit, he found a pair of mambas cuddled together outside the office property, making staff members quite unsettled

With the help of Dr Cormac Price, Evans was able to use his long pair of African Snakebite Institute tongs to capture both snakes

Nick Evans made a unique capture of five black mambas at a property in Reservoir Hills in Durban.

He had received a call to remove a female black mamba at the particular property. Since then, he had removed two more males. And last week, two more were spotted. All on the same spot.

Dr Cormac Price and Nick Evans pictured with one of the large mambas found on the property. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/Facebook

“It's an office premises, and their presence didn't make most of the staff too comfortable, understandably so. But the most uncomfortable staff member was one who lived there, and her front door was just above where these snakes were,” shared Evans

When he and Dr. Cormac Price peered over the wall and saw a pair of mambas cuddling, which Evans describes as a privilege.

“We couldn't admire it for long, as they were going to go under the building. I have a very long pair of African Snakebite Institute tongs, which I've used for the previous mambas at this house, as on these beams, they're just out of reach with a 1m tong.

“I reached down, grabbed the smaller one, brought it back up, and passed it to Cormac. He held it with his tongs, while I went for the other. I grabbed the second one and brought up the much larger mamba. It was furious! She wouldn't reverse into the tongs for me and tried thrashing around. I managed to get her in the bucket with the tongs on the front quarter, and my left hand on the tail,” Evans explained on Facebook.

Evans noted that it was interesting to find another female exactly where another was in mating season.

The big one, which was 2.5m, was the female, and the males measured about 2m. While there was a nearby bush that was close, the snake rescuer decided to rather remove and relocate them.

