KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans was called to a home in Escombe after a lady spotted something suspicious

She had just let out her Boerboel pup outside when she noticed something flick up, proving to be a black mamba

Evans shared a video of the hyperactive snake, which he discovered was a juvenile and full of attitude

The black mambas are still out and about in full force. Snake rescuer Nick Evans was called out to a home in Escombe (Blundell Road area) this week after a lady let her six-week-old Boerboel pup outside.

Nick Evans rescued a juvenile black mamba in Escombe this week.

Source: Facebook

Nick disclosed that as the dog stepped out, she noticed something flick up, just behind the pup. It turned out to be a black mamba.

“Thankfully, the pup avoided a bite. Unlike the others I've been catching of late, it's a juvenile. It would have hatched in around February or early March. Once they've hatched, juvenile snakes disperse, and mothers aren't around to protect them,” said Evans.

He shared that wasn’t aware the snake was a youngster until careful observation.

“Like most baby mambas, it was full of attitude! Black mambas have been super busy of late,” said the snake enthusiast, who also shared a video of the rescue.

South Africans shared their reactions to the thrilling catch:

Heather Farquhar wrote:

"Glad puppy didn’t get bitten. Looks cheeky. The black mambas have been active.”

Kerry Hulbert commented:

“Cheeky chap trying desperately to get away from dastardly humans even though this human is saving him!”

Donovan Calvin Meyer said:

“Iyoooo, this is typical anything born in the 2000s very cheeky, typical ma2000.”

Gadija Panker reacted:

“That is some skill over there! Well done Nick!”

Nick Evans breaks a sweat to rescue 2.1m black mamba hidden in bed base

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans was called to the Yellowwood Park, Durban area to catch a sneaky black mamba that had slithered its way into a bedroom.

When he arrived at the home, Nick shared that the room full of all sorts of things making the rescue an absolute nightmare to search in.

“As I explained to the homeowner, I could see why the potential mamba came into this room. The window was left open over the weekend, so it likely came in then. There was also no light. Luckily I had my JETBeam South Africa torch handy,” shared Evans in a Facebook post.

