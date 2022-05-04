Snake rescuer Nick Evans received a call to capture a black mamba at a Yellowwood Park home in Durban

He revealed that the room the snake had been spotted in was filled with all sorts of things, making the rescue a headache

After a long search he eventually and signs of its presence, he spotted the 2.1m mamba in the sliding doors of the bed base and caught it after quite the chase

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

KZN snake rescuer, Nick Evans was called to the Yellowwood Park, Durban area to catch a sneaky black mamba that had slithered its way into a bedroom.

When he arrived at the home, Nick shared that the room full of all sorts of things making the rescue an absolute nightmare to search in.

Nick Evans caught a sneaky black mamba in Yellowwood Park, Durban. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“As I explained to the homeowner, I could see why the potential mamba came in this room. The window was left open over the weekend, so it likely came in then. There was also no light. Luckily I had my JETBeam South Africa torch handy,” shared Evans in a Facebook post.

He searched and inspected the messy room and even attempted to lift the heavy bed base – but still no mamba.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“The homeowner did mention to me there were things in the bed base. I was too focused on my search though and didn't take much notice. I also didn't understand how they put things in there.

“Searching the other side of the room, I found my first evidence proving it was a Black Mamba! The stuff that usually ends up on me - poop!

"After searching the cabinet I was now left scratching my head. The windows were closed when the snake was seen, and the door. It was definitely in the room,” explained Evans.

After the continued search, the homeowner then pointed out to him the bed base had sliding doors on the side.

“On the one side, they were closed. I checked the other side and noticed one was slightly open. I opened it more, and there was my second piece of evidence- a freshly shed skin! Still a bit moist.”

Although he still could locate the snake until he moved around to the other side, opened it, and briefly saw a tail disappearing into the abyss of packets and boxes.

This was the start of a brief chase around the bed base for Evans.

“Eventually, I managed to get my tongs on the mamba, with its nice new appearance after shedding. Of course, it wasn't happy about being removed from its hotel room. But I couldn't leave it there. I soon had it restrained,” said Evans who advised the family to clean the room.

The female serpent was about 2.1m long.

Nick Evans assists monstrous black mamba that was driven over by a car

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi snake rescuer Nick Evans pulled over on Robert Herrick Avenue in Westville North, KZN, to help a huge black mamba that had been hit by a car.

Normally snakes who have been hit by cars do not make it. So, when Nick saw the giant slithering around, his heart was very happy.

“My wife and I drove over, expecting to find a dying mamba, which is the case in all the mamba calls I've had where they've been run over. Well, to our very pleasant surprise, it looked very lively!”

Source: Briefly News