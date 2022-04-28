Nick Evans went to rescue another black mamba but this time its life was saved by a kind Westville North resident

Taking to Facebook, Nick explained the lengths the people went to to make sure the snake was kept safe

Nick’s followers' hearts were warmed by the story and they are all hoping the snake makes it through the night

Mzansi snake rescuer Nick Evans pulled over on Robert Herrick Avenue in Westville North, KZN, to help a huge Black Mamba that had been hit by a car.

Nick Evans' heart was warmed by a citizen who helped save a very large Balck Mamba. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans

Normally snakes who have been hit by cars do not make it. So, when Nick saw the giant slithering around, his heart was very happy.

“My wife and I drove over, expecting to find a dying mamba, which is the case in all the mamba calls I've had where they've been run over. Well, to our very pleasant surprise, it looked very lively!”

Sharing the story on Facebook, Nick explained how the resident had stopped traffic to make sure the snake was not further injured. Kindness to all creatures is what Nick is about, and he was so grateful.

“Concerned residents in the Westville North area spotted this large Black Mamba crossing Robert Herrick Avenue earlier today. Noticing it was injured, they stopped traffic to avoid further injuries, or it's death, and phoned me. A huge thank you to the residents for what they did for this snake.”

The people of Mzansi thanked Nick for his help and pray for the snake’s recovery

Nick’s followers were touched by the story and now hope the snake makes a speedy and full recovery. Nick’s kindness to animals is definitely rubbing off on the people of KZN.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Heather Farquhar said:

“Aaaah I hope he makes it, please keep us updated, big thank you to the people who called you.”

Munetsi Desire Bure said:

“The snake is deadly but beautiful on the other hand. Hope he's gonna make it to see another day.”

June Welch said:

“Hope he lives. He looks awesome. So close to home ”

Melanie Black said:

“For the first time in my entire life... I’ve actually wanted a snake to live. Hope the big guy makes it.”

