Mzansi snake rescuer Nick Evans was called out to catch yet another black mamba in a home in the Umkumbaan area

Nick explained that the black mamba was extra grumpy and rightfully so as it had been hurt and was far from home

The people of KZN thanked Nick for saving the snake and for doing the most to educate people about snake safety

The floods have made the black mambas of KZN a little grumpy, says Mzansi snake rescuer Nick Evans. Having been called out a lot lately to catch black mambas, Nick has been hella busy.

Mzansi snake rescuer Nick Evans has had his hands full with black mambas this week. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

Nick’s most recent black mamba snatch was in the Umkumbaan area. A man was casually shaving his head in his lounge when he noticed something moving - it was a black mamba. The man immediately called Nick and asked him to get there ASAP!

Taking to his Facebook page, Nick shared the details of the story and how he managed to bag the extremely deadly slang. This man’s love for these animals definitely has an angel watching over him.

Nick claims this black mamba was just as grumpy as the rest. He seems to think the floods have cheesed these black beauties off, because he has never seen so many super sassy black mambas before.

“It gaped at me, exposing the black mouth, before I grabbed it with the tongs. As I tried restraining it, it resisted like crazy! Powerful animal.”

The people of Mzansi thank Nick for his courageous services once again

The people of KZN are always gratefully appreciative of Nick’s services. Having someone be able to come and collect snakes without harming them is definitely a God sent. Even though the snake was hurt a little, it was alive and Nick managed to save it.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Karen Moodley said:

“Aww sad but great news that it was saved. Thanx Nick.”

Anne Cilliers Aston said:

“Glad u could save snake, yes I rather leave a snake alone as I know they just as scared of me as I am off them .and they only retaliating when they fear death, we all do.”

Martin Dias said:

“Good for you Nick. Keep up the good work. Everything in balance. Without snakes our food supply would be eaten by rodents. Educate, enlighten, teach.”

Janet Naidoo said:

“Beautiful creature shame it's sad as you say they too are hungry and tired bless you for saving him”

