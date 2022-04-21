KZN snack catcher Nick Evans shared how busy his Tuesday was when he was called to catch three black mambas in three separate locations

Nick thinks the snakes were startled by the floods and made their way to the Pinetown area for safety

The people of KZN are extremely grateful for Nicks's work and thanked him for keeping the snakes and citizens safe

All in a day’s work. KZN snake catcher Nick Evans had a busy day on Tuesday, 19 April when he was called to three different locations to catch a black mamba at each of them.

KZN snake catcher Nick Evans bagged three black mambas in one day and had a few dangerously close encounters. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans - Snake Rescuer

The heavy rains in KZN caused a lot of upset to the people of the province, however, it seems like it has done the same to the creepy critters that inhabit KZN too.

Nick took to his Facebook page to share the tales of his busy black mamba day. Highlighting that the snakes seemed a little out of character, the only thing Nick could put it down to was the floods.

“Interestingly, all were in pretty strange places, away from nature reserves. Was it because of the floods? Perhaps, I'm not sure.”

All three black mambas were caught in the Pinetown area. While the snakes were “well-fed”, they were super sassy and Nick had his hands full. Having turned his head to see the deadly snake's body right by him, Nick’s blood pressure shot through the roof.

“For some reason, I stepped back, and out of the corner of my eye, spotted the mamba's body right near my head, between the roof and the wall. Needless to say, I got a big fright!”

Being the courageous serpent hero that he is, Nick managed to bag all three snakes and will release them far away from humans, back where they will be happy and able to thrive.

KZN homies thank Nick for doing the thing and keeping both them and the snakes safe

Nick’s loyal followers and grateful citizens of KZN took to the comment section to thank him for all his hard and courageous work.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Hermi Avenant Wildenboer said:

“This is like reading action/comedy/horror! Action - ‘feisty’ - if YOU call a snake feisty I’m running for the hills! Comedy - ‘which no-one was keen to hold for me’ - I can just imagine! Horror - ‘mamba’s body right near my head’. No explanation necessary."

Carolina Van Heerden said:

“Well, well, you must've been chuffed with you catch of the day. As always, great to read about you and your experiences, keep safe and God bless.”

Lynne Parrymore said:

“Just reading this takes my breath away. You are one brave man. Well done.”

Mona Hoffman Ujoodha said:

“Great job Nick... they all look BIG. Stay safe my friend.”

