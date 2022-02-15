Snake rescuer Nick Evans shared details of a mamba that was caught in an abandoned house in Westville, Durban, on Facebook

The snake, which was 1.8m in length, was found hiding in a box of various items after the home owners saw something moving

In the post, Evans explained that he was concerned about the chances of multiple snakes being in the box

Nick Evans, a snake rescuer in South Africa, rescued a mamba in Westville, Durban, just off the M19. Evans shared the chilling details of the rescue on his Facebook page and South Africans are glad that they were nowhere near the place.

The mamba was found in an abandoned home hiding in a box filled with various items from previous owners. The biggest concern for Evans was the possibility of multiple snakes being in the box, a concern that he highlighted in the Facebook post.

Attached to the post is a picture of the 1.8-metre snake being held by Evans.

Nick Evans shared the details behind the rescuing of this 1.8m long black mamba. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Saffas tipped their hats to Evans in the comments section of his post with messages of support and appreciation for the dangerous work that he does.

Mzansi snake enthusiasts share their thoughts on the rescue

Steve Meighan said:

"Great work Nick."

Michelle Crawford wrote:

"Little one at 1.8m? Bloody hell man I'm 5'2... That snake is bigger than me... I'll just sit here and watch from a distance."

Neil Cox shared:

"Nice brother."

Reshoketswe Serage added:

"Great job."

Haibo: Nick Evans catches 4th black mamba in the same room of a Durban home

In more news sure to leave you on the edge of your seat, Briefly News previously reported that KZN’s very own black mamba whisperer, Nick Evans, secured another brave catch, making it the fourth one in the very same room.

Sharing details of the rescue on his Facebook page, Evans said he had been called to a home in Moseley Park, Durban which he had previously been to last week where he picked up a black mamba that had been shot with a pellet gun.

“This time, it was an untouched mamba, thankfully! The large snake had slithered into a 'bird room'. It's the third or fourth I've caught in that room. I don't think it was happy I took it away from its many meals-to-be,” joked Evans.

