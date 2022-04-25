Nick Evans took to social media to share how a Shallcross transport company called him to rescue a snouted cobra

The metre-long snake had been hiding under the battery cover in the engine when a mechanic was working on a truck

The snake enthusiast said he hadn’t caught the particular snake type since 2016 and said it was highly venomous

An excited Nick Evans took to social media to share on one of his latest and rather unique rescues in the Durban area.

The KZN-based snake rescuer shared that he had received a call from a transport company in Shallcross. One of the mechanics had been working on the truck and lifted the battery cover. Under it was a large snake, resulting in the truck service coming to an abrupt halt.

An unsuspecting mechanic got the fright of his life when he found a snouted cobra in the engine of a truck. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/Facebook

"When I was told there was a large, brown and yellow snake, in a truck from near Richards Bay, my first thought was that it was a forest cobra, maybe even a python. I was desperately hoping for a forest cobra. We don't see them in Durban, but they're my favorite cobra species.

"My two guesses were incorrect. When I lifted the battery cover, I was pleasantly surprised to find a snouted cobra,” said Evans who hadn’t caught this particular snake since 2016.

He shared that although it tried darting off into the undercarriage of the truck, he managed to grab it by the tail, prompting it to reverse, and later concealed the metre-long snake safely in a bucket.

“Snouted cobras are highly venomous, and like forest cobras, they don't spit. This is why I love these two species. These also don't occur in Durban. They start being seen from the Richards Bay area, and become more common further north.”

The snake enthusiast also shared that 'snouted cobra', because of an upturned scale on their snout.

Saffas responded to the exciting rescue on Facebook:

Heather Farquhar replied:

“Wow, I learned something new thank yoh, didn't even know that one gets a cobra like that. Well done. Is it going back to Richards Bay?”

Nerisha Manilal said:

“Thank God it wasn't my truck, would have given the truck with the snake away.”

Alida du Preez commented:

“Well done. This is an amazing animal and thank you Nick for saving this snake scared like hell but what a beautiful rescue!!!!”

