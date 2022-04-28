Local Lady Finds "Cute Hamster" on the Ground That Turns Out to Be a Bat, Reaction Leaves SA Howling
- A video of a woman attempting to scoop up a "hamster" has been doing the rounds on social media
- The lady is seen using a dustpan and brush to try to nudge the creature before it expands its wings and proves to actually be a bat
- Many online users were left just as stunned by the scary discovery and shared funny comments on the post
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
A woman got the fright of her life after realising what unexpected creepy creature had stopped by her house.
A video of the chilling incident was shared by online user @kazb11 on TikTok and shows the woman trying to scoop up the creature, which she had initially thought was a hamster, using a dustpan and brush.
As she tries to nudge it with a brush, it rapidly expands and proves to be a bat, giving her quite the scare.
Man proposes to his bae in public, gets turned down as annoyed woman leaves him hanging in heartbreaking video
The post was captioned:
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
“Our souls left our bodies.”
The clip also gave a number of netizens quite the scare as they responded with comments revealing their shock at the unforeseen creature.
Lexi-Loo commented:
“Them: 'Sticking to the ground, come here little guy'... also them: 'AGHHH!' ”
Suné reacted:
“In what world do we have wild hamsters...?”
Name asked:
“Am I the only one who thought it was a tarantula?"
shalanadippenaar shared:
"Nahh what is that??”
kumi said:
“Why did it expand?”
Nana Bee wrote:
“It's a free-tailed bat. They are very cute and usually move in large family groups, they are probably nesting nearby.”
the.jenna.diaries remarked:
“This is my nightmare because it’s happened to me before.”
Photo of massive snake chilling in garage roof sparks hilarious reactions
In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a South African online user @SavageMaveriick gave peeps the heebie-jeebies after sharing a scary photo of a massive snake chilling on the roof of a garage.
Mzansi citizens left shook after seeing clip of homeless man playing Xbox roadside with boujee Sony TV
The image was shared on Twitter and shows an almost unrealistically huge snake hanging on the roof bars of a garage. It is baffling to imagine how on earth it ended up there and where it could have gone next.
The post was captioned:
“Imagine getting to your garage and seeing this.”
Source: Briefly News