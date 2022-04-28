A video of a woman attempting to scoop up a "hamster" has been doing the rounds on social media

The lady is seen using a dustpan and brush to try to nudge the creature before it expands its wings and proves to actually be a bat

Many online users were left just as stunned by the scary discovery and shared funny comments on the post

A woman got the fright of her life after realising what unexpected creepy creature had stopped by her house.

A woman almost passed out after realising what she thought was a hamster was actually a bat. Image: @kazb11/TikTok

A video of the chilling incident was shared by online user @kazb11 on TikTok and shows the woman trying to scoop up the creature, which she had initially thought was a hamster, using a dustpan and brush.

As she tries to nudge it with a brush, it rapidly expands and proves to be a bat, giving her quite the scare.

The post was captioned:

“Our souls left our bodies.”

The clip also gave a number of netizens quite the scare as they responded with comments revealing their shock at the unforeseen creature.

Lexi-Loo commented:

“Them: 'Sticking to the ground, come here little guy'... also them: 'AGHHH!' ”

Suné reacted:

“In what world do we have wild hamsters...?”

Name asked:

“Am I the only one who thought it was a tarantula?"

shalanadippenaar shared:

"Nahh what is that??”

kumi said:

“Why did it expand?”

Nana Bee wrote:

“It's a free-tailed bat. They are very cute and usually move in large family groups, they are probably nesting nearby.”

the.jenna.diaries remarked:

“This is my nightmare because it’s happened to me before.”

