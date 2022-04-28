A farmer walked into a situation where there was nothing else he could do but laugh at his farmworker

Old Jonas had put the tractor into a ditch and got himself even more stuck when he tried to get out, the farmer had a good chuckle

The people of Mzansi love the way the farmer handled the situation and the bond he and Jonas share

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

People who make the best out of a bad situation are what the world needs more of. A farmer found his farmworker Jonas stuck in a ditch with the tractor and had a good laugh at the situation.

A Mzansi farmer and farmwork had people laughing and praising their bond. Image: TikTok / @bikerboertjie_infinity

Source: UGC

Poor Jonas thought he needed to floor the tractor to get out of the hole, however, all he did was dig himself even deeper.

The farmer asked old Jonas if he had been joyriding because the smile on his face is everything. All Jonas wanted to do was spin those wheels, Papa!

The farmer shared the clip on TikTok. LOL, Jonas' pure innocence is everything.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Ai ai die Jonas darm.”

Saffas have a good laugh at Jonas and his tractor, the man is living for the wheel spins

This clip had many in fits of laughter. The levelheadedness of the farmer surprised many while Jonas’ attitude gave them life. Their bond warmed hearts.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@nkanyisozungu5 said:

“I don't get a words but I can feel the good relationship between Jonas and the boss.”

@Theo Tshifhiwa said:

“You are a good boss ”

@Mo said:

“The whistle says it all ”

@niemaniskwaad:

“The way the owner approached the situation is tops. No disrespect or anything. Keep it up.”

@Erika said:

“How do you get it right? Probably startled when he got stuck walking there! Wish I could see it! Classic.”

Comical local ad has SA choking with laughter over misunderstanding

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that misunderstandings make for the best jokes. So when a King Price ad used this to sell their service, it was a success.

The company has been making a series of 'when others don't make sense' ads and the latest is one of Mzansi's favourites.

In the ad, a misunderstanding around the Afrikaans word 'skoffel' causes a farmer and a farmworker to spend their day dancing with each other, rather than doing any work.

Source: Briefly News