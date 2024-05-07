Kylie Jenner’s dogs: Names, breeds, and adorable pictures
The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for sharing every aspect of their lives with fans, including their pets. Over the years, Kylie Jenner has posted several photos of her fur babies online, proving she is the ultimate dog mom. From the pictures, it is evident that the make-up mogul shares a special connection with her pets. Discover fascinating details about Kylie Jenner's dogs.
Jenner is the founder and CEO of the make-up brand Kylie Cosmetics and is Instagram's fifth-most-followed person. But beyond her illustrious career, Kylie is widely recognized for her love for dogs, especially the Italian Greyhound breed.
Kylie Jenner’s profile summary
|Full name
|Kylie Kristen Jenner
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|10 August 1997
|Age
|26 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Sierra Canyon School
|Height
|5’6’’ (168 cm)
|Weight
|60 kg (132 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|In a relationship
|Boyfriend
|Timothée Chalamet (Rumoured)
|Children
|2
|Parents
|Kris and Caitlyn Jenner
|Siblings
|9
|Profession
|Media personality, socialite, businesswoman
|Years active
|2007-present
|Net worth
|$700 million
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)FacebookTikTok
Kylie Jenner’s dogs and their names
Each of Kylie's furry companions boasts a distinct breed with a moniker unique to their personalities.
1. Norman
- Name: Norman
- Breed: Italian Greyhound
- Estimated age: 9
Italian Greyhound Norman is Kylie Jenner’s first dog. As per E! Online, she adopted the puppy in September 2014 after her 17th birthday.
In 2015, Jenner toasted to Norman’s first birthday. However, in 2019, one X (Twitter) user expressed concern about the dog because the businesswoman did not post much of him then. Kylie responded by saying:
What makes you think anything happened to my Norman? I do not post my dogs as much, but that does not mean they are not a part of my life.
2. Bambi
- Name: Bambi
- Breed: Greyhound
- Estimated age: 9
Kylie welcomed Bambi to the family in March 2015. The camel-coloured Greyhound and Norman have an Instagram account @normieandbambijenner, which boasts 324k followers.
3. Sophia
- Name: Sophia
- Breed: Italian Greyhound
- Estimated age: 9
Sophia is the third Greyhound added to Kylie Jenner’s pet family. She was introduced to the star’s fans in September 2015. Sophia frequently wears stylish attire and is rumoured to lead a luxurious lifestyle.
4. Harlie and Rosie
- Name: Rosie and Harlie
- Breed: Italian Greyhound
- Estimated age: 8
Rosie and Harlie are two Italian Greyhounds born to Bambi and Norman. Kylie missed the 2016 American Music Awards due to their birth.
5. Ernie
- Name: Ernie
- Breed: Dachshund
- Estimated age: 8
Ernie, a long-haired Dachshund, was adopted by Kylie in July 2016. The star first introduced her on Snapchat. The puppy is shown in PARTYNEXTDOOR’s music video for Come and See Me.
6. Penny
- Name: Penny
- Breed: Beagle
- Estimated age: 8
Penny, a Beagle, was a gift from Jenner's ex-bestfriend Jordyn Woods. She welcomed the adorable dog in August 2016 during her 19th birthday. The socialite's social media platforms document Penny’s entire canine lifespan.
7. Kevin
- Name: Kevin
- Breed: Italian Greyhound
- Estimated age: 4
In February 2021, a cute Italian Greyhound named Kevin found his forever home. With two endearing photos of him on Instagram, Kristen introduced her millions of followers to her newest pooch.
8. Wesley
- Name: Wesley
- Breed: Chihuahua-Dachshund mix
- Estimated age: 5
The reality TV star welcomed Wesley to her pet family in February 2019. Kristen and Woods reportedly adopted the puppy, which is believed to be a Chihuahua-Dachshund mix, before their friendship ended.
Even though custody details remain unknown, Wesley is occasionally spotted in Kylie Jenner’s house, suggesting that she may have retained ownership of the puppy.
9. Rolly
- Name: Rolly
- Breed: Bulldog-Dalmatian mix
- Estimated age: 9
In 2015, the business mogul and her then-partner, rapper Tyga, bought a very expensive French Bulldog-Dalmatian Puppy, Rolly. The dog was from Shrinkabulls.com, a famous shop that sells speciality-breed dogs.
Kylie Jenner’s Bulldog was allegedly purchased for a whopping $50,000. Later, the socialite revealed that the puppy did not belong to her, and fans immediately assumed it was Tyga’s.
10. Odie
- Name: Odie
- Breed: Dachshund
- Estimated age: 9
A charming, long-haired Dachshund, Odie captured the attention of the internet’s prying eyes when Kristen posted a video of him nibbling on a $400 Fendi keychain in 2016. Interestingly, this led to a worldwide frenzy, quickly causing the keychain to sell out worldwide.
11. Jack and Jill
- Name: Jack and Jill
- Breed: Dachshund
- Estimated age: 5
Two new miniature Italian Greyhounds allegedly joined the Jenner family in 2022. This sparked interest online when Kendall and Kylie called them Jack and Jill.
12. Moo Pants
Moo Pants is Kylie Jenner’s newest dog breed, adopted in November 2023. According to the socialite, the Dachshund has a lot of energy and a playful personality.
How many dogs does Kylie Jenner have in total?
In a November 2023 cover story with Interview Magazine, Kristen revealed that she had seven dogs. However, this number has increased; she allegedly has more than ten. The star shared the reason why she has so many dogs, saying:
Because they kept multiplying. One had children, and I had to keep the family together.
Above is everything to know about Kylie Jenner’s dogs. The self-described pooch lover frequently adds new members to her large brood, reflecting her love for pets. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Kristen's number of canines may continue increasing.
