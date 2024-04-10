Alexandra Kay's husband: Did she divorce Indiana Touchette?

Alexandra Kay is a renowned American country singer and songwriter. She has amassed a cult following since she came into the limelight with her debut single, No More, in 2016. Kay’s major hit songs include How Do We Go and That’s What Love Is. With her charismatic personality and musical prowess, most of Alexandra’s fans are curious about the person who won the star’s heart off-stage. So, who is Alexandra Kay’s husband?

Alexandra at the Grammy Awards in 2023 (L). The singer during her wedding with Indiana Touchette in 2021 (R). Photo: Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images, @alexandrakaymusic on Instagram (modified by author)

Kay performed in multiple musical theatre productions before signing with Network Entertainment when she was 21. In 2021, she released her debut EP, Dive Bar Dreamer, and landed her first radio hit in 2022 with Backroad Therapy.

Alexandra is also famous for her TikTok Coffee Covers series, where she sings her rendition of another artist’s song while making coffee. Beyond her illustrious career, there are exciting details to uncover about Kay’s romantic life.

Alexandra Kay's profile summary

Full name Alexandra Lexi Krekorian Famous as Alexandra Kay Gender Female Date of birth 5 September 1991 Age 32 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Chesterfield, Missouri, USA Current residence Waterloo, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Waterloo High School Height 5’6’ (168 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Indiana Touchette Siblings 2 Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

How old is Alexandra Kay?

Alexandra Lexi Krekorian (aged 32 as of 2024) was born on 5 September 1991 in Chesterfield, Missouri, USA. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Singer Alexandra Kay at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theatre in 2023. Photo: Christopher Polk

However, not much is known about the singer’s family background except that she has two sisters. Regarding her education, Kay attended Waterloo High School.

Who is Alexandra Kay’s husband?

Lexi reportedly met her now-husband, Indiana Touchette, in high school and went on their first official date in 2012. The songwriter revealed how the date went, saying,

I remember exactly what he was wearing. He pulled up, and his car was super clean; we went to the movies, and I made fun of him for eating cookies.

Indiana, a union labourer, then proposed to Kay in late 2019, and they eventually exchanged nuptials on 25 September 2021. Their wedding was held at A Pocket Full of Sunshine in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and was officiated by Touchette’s brother-in-law, Tim Hastey.

During an interview with People, the singer raved about her husband, narrating that their wedding was everything they had ever hoped for.

I have never met anyone like Indiana before. He is truly something special. When my music career started to take off, and we had to spend so much time apart, it was an actual test of our relationship. In these times, I realised how loyal, trusting, and dedicated Indiana was to our relationship, and I knew he was the one.

Is Alexandra Kay still married?

A year after their marriage, speculations about Alexandra Kay’s divorce swirled online, leaving fans questioning whether the couple are still together.

Alexandra Kay during an interview at Build Studio in 2018. Photo: Gary Gershoff

So, did Indiana Touchette get divorced? While some sources report that the duo are still together, some allude that they divorced on 27 October 2022.

The separation rumour emerged in January 2023 after Alexandra took to social media to express her discontent with her past or current relationship.

I had not slowed down for long enough to realise I was pouring myself into someone who was never filling me back up.

Alexandra Kay’s wedding ring has since been taken off, and she does not post about her husband on her social media handles as often as before. As a result, fans believed that she and Touchette went their separate ways and are no longer together.

Nonetheless, neither party has confirmed or denied these speculations, and it is difficult to establish whether these claims are legitimate. Additionally, there is no reliable source indicating the pair got divorced.

Alexandra Kay’s dating history

In 2022, Lexi opened up about previously being in a toxic relationship through music. Before revealing the song, she shared the story behind the heart-breaking melody.

Here is something I never thought I would talk about publicly. When I was younger, I went through a very abusive relationship. This relationship started when I was 13 years old and ended when I was 18 years old.

While being vulnerable online was tough for her, Kay brought the track to her powerful platform.

I never thought I would talk about it to anybody other than the people closest to me. But I wrote a song about it in 2018. I never thought anybody would ever hear it.

The song’s lyrics convey how hard it was to leave everything behind and stop making excuses for the abuser.

Alexandra Kay at Ole Red in Nashville in 2024 (L). The singer and her husband having a good time (R). Photo: Katherine Bomboy via Getty Images, @alexandrakaymusic on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Alexandra Kay’s net worth?

According to various sources, Alexandra has an alleged net worth of $1 million at the time of writing. She has amassed this wealth from her successful musical career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties and concert tours.

Alexandra Kay’s profiles

The Missouri native is active on social media. She has 3.9 million followers on TikTok and 2.3 million Facebook followers. In addition, Kay has 673k followers on Instagram and 14.5k Twitter followers. Her YouTube channel boasts 365k subscribers as of 3 April 2024.

Who is Alexandra Kay’s husband? The singer has been married to Indiana Touchette since September 2021. However, it is rumoured that the duo is no longer together, with some sources suggesting that they divorced in 2022 due to irreconcilable differences. Neither Kay nor Touchette has addressed the divorce rumours.

