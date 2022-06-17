Nick Evans thought he was on the way to bag another black mamba at a residence where he’d already caught six

Arriving at the home, Nick was hit with a sizable Mozambique spitting cobra, a snake he doesn’t enjoy catching

Nick was pleased when the cobra cooperated and had his fans suggesting he buy the premises as office space, LOL

Nick Evans lives for risky snake-catching callouts. A family in Reservoir Hills have turned into a local snake hang-out after Nick just caught his seventh snake at their home.

Nick Evans catches Mozambique Spitting Cobra at the same hoe where he caught six black mambas. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

With the cold creeping in, snakes are looking for warm places to hide and recharge their batteries. So, this means that Nick and the other snake rescuers are being kept hella busy.

Nick took to his Facebook page to tell the story of how he recently caught his seventh snake at the same property. However, this time it was not a black mamba. At this point, Nick might as well set up camp on this property, LOL.

The first six snakes that Nick caught on the property were black mambas. So, when he got a call from his local snake hangout, Nick was sure he was on the way to bag another mamba… but he was wrong!

When Nick arrived on site, he realised it was a Mozambique spitting cobra. While the snakes are beautiful, Nick prefers not being spat at, making this beast a trickier catch.

“While I was disappointed it wasn't a mamba (mambas don't spit!), it's always cool to see a big spitter like this one. Impressive beasts. Also don't see many in winter.”

The 1.4m male cobra cooperated with Nick, making for an easier rescue than he anticipated. Nick made a joke, claiming the beautiful female mambas that he caught must have made this male come running, LOL.

“Maybe the two female mambas were so pretty, even he was after them”

Nick’s loyal followers thank him for doing another great job and suggested these people pack up shop

While all the bush surrounding the property makes it snake heaven, people still feel this fam should consider relocating… seven snakes is a “goodbye” for many!

Take a look at some of the comments:

Krystal Jayde Cotton said:

“Why don’t they sell it to you as an office space and they move elsewhere, then half your years’ work would be completed just by staying at the "office" it seems.”

Mandy Horn said:

“I would happily sell and yes they say everything needs to be disclosed when selling but this would be one disclosure that would never be disclosed they can find out when the move in that they have no paying tenants on the property that hide well.”

Shelley Sykes Keene said:

“Imagine if it were possible for them to mate and produce offspring - spitting mambas - I would just die.”

Karen Moodley said:

“Very impressive snake but feel sorry for the homeowners ”

