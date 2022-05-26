A Durban-based couple was left dumbstruck when a black mamba crawled into their bathroom window

KZN snake-catcher, Nick Evans, shared the scary post, detailing how the couple initially thought the snake was an intruder

Netizens have reacted to the post, sharing both their terror and amusement at the scary situation

Finding an intruder in your home is terrifying, but so is spotting a black mamba crawling through your bathroom window!

Durban-based snake rescuer, Nick Evans has shared a picture sent to him by a local couple who were startled when they found a black mamba crawling inside their home through the bathroom window.

A local Durban couple got the fright of their lives when a snake came in through their bathroom window. Image: Facebook/Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer. Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Nick wrote:

“I received this photo earlier today, taken by @Chistie Naomie Everton Oosthuizen, in Queensburgh. She and her husband were having lunch when they heard something fall in the bathroom."

The couple were alarmed by the sounds in their bathroom and thought that someone was trying to break into their home.

“Lucky for them, it was just a mamba, rather than a human intruder- they're more dangerous. Still, not something you want to share a bathroom with!” Nick humorously explained.

The image shared by Nick Evans shows the black mamba slithering through a window, which was slightly ajar.

Frightened, the creature eventually crawled back outside and by the time the local snake-catcher arrived on scene, it had long disappeared.

Mzanzi reacts to black mamba saga

Saffas have taken to Facebook to react to Nick’s post, sharing how scared they would be if a black mamba were to pay a visit to their homes.

Cheryl Chanderpal wrote:

“I think one would really NEED the bathroom once they saw that.”

Fiona Parkinson added:

“Imagine that happens while you're standing in the shower with soap in your eyes and you reach for the hand shower and wonder why it feels a bit different today.”

Louise Pinkham continued:

“Eeeeeck... I would be gone and have a full house search for babies.”

One Facebook user mused that the couple should just be grateful that the serpent was not a dangerous intruder attempting to rob the family.

Heather Farquhar wrote:

“Ooooh my goodness but true, at least wasn't an intruder, I will make sure my window stays closed when I shower.”

