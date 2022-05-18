Nick Evans was called to Reservoir Hills to g o and get a Mozambique spitting cobra out of a prayer room

o Upon arrival, Nick realised how much harder this capture was going to be as the snake was inside the wall

Nick had to break the prayer room up a bit, but the people of KZN are still grateful for his heroic efforts

Snake rescuer Nick Evans felt hella bad when he had to wreck a beautiful prayer room to capture a Mozambique spitting cobra. It was a well worthy demo though, that snake is deadly!

Nick Evans had to put his demo construction hat on to catch a deadly Mozambique spitting cobra. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

Having the passion and love for snakes that he does, Nick always tries to go the safest and best route for the snake; however, he does take the safety of others and their environment into account too.

Trying everything that he could to try and get the grumpy cobra out from the hole in the wall without having to bash into it, Nick ran out of options. It was either they lived with the deadly snake or some construction had to take place… obviously, they went with option two, LOL.

“I suppose one wouldn't want to go in that room to pray and get spat at by a cobra,” humorously explained Nick.

Seconds after a few tiles were cracked, Nick was able to grab hold of the snake. It is safe to say that the snake was not happy to be pulled out from its dark hiding spot.

“He started breaking it, and the cobra was exactly where we suspected it to be. I pulled it out with my tongs, and it's spat furiously at my tongs, then me.”

The people of KZN praise Nick for getting the snake out safely

While smashing the prayer room wasn’t ideal, people understood that Nick had to do what he had to do. Loyal fans showered the courageous snake catcher with praise for another job well done.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Sarel van der Merwe said:

“Well done Nick, times are bad, even the snakes get religious...”

Ciccone Singh said:

“Your narrative skills I always love reading about your detailed experiences.”

Puda Mashko said:

“But honestly you deserve to be called a hero coz you saving lives and our species, big ups.”

Saiesha Naidoo said:

“Wow!!!!! Good one Nick! Thank you for saving him!”

Stephen Rowles said:

“The owner should have prayed for the snake to come out on its own”

