A video of a black mamba swimming with great energy was shared on Facebook by KZN snake rescuer, Nick Evans

The clip was taken just after the April floods and Nick had been releasing the snake in order to reach an ideal habitat

Evans confirmed that snakes are good swimmers, and many Mzansi netizens are left unsettled by this fact

If you ever wondered whether snakes could swim, well, wonder no more. KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans confirmed in a video that they are indeed quite good swimmers.

He posted the clip on his Facebook page recently. It was been taken just after the April floods that devastated the province earlier this year.

Snake man, Nick Evans confirmed that snakes aren't afraid of water. Image: Nick Evans - Snake Rescuer/Facebook

Evans shared that he had sought to release a black mamba he had captured but was obstructed by a full river.

“There was great habitat for this rescued black mamba on the other side of the river, but crossing it for me was difficult. Not for the snake. You can see how high the river was days prior to this,” he wrote on a Facebook post.

Judging by the comments, a few South African online users were left spooked by this fact about snakes, especially dangerous ones such as the black mamba.

Liz Woest shared:

“Yes, they are. As a child, I was with my parents at the sea, and there was a snake swimming alongside my dad in the water. If I recall correctly it was in Hiberdene.”

Phil Hair said:

“I have seen snakes in rivers! Scary, but they don't concern themselves with you in the water.”

Michael Ovayo Sokomane responded:

“God wouldn't be the only one to walk on water if I saw that coming towards me but I'd run.”

Deirdre Capell commented:

“Oh, my hat looks like a full flood river near me. I think Nick should run fear factor courses for people who have fear phobias about snakes. I have never even touched one and I would rather face an elephant. Phobic fears are terrible and extend to even geckos for me.”

Woman bolts out of swimming pool when snake decides to join her for a swim

In another article, Briefly News reported that an online user Hannah Stocking (@hannahstocking) shared a video of a snake joining a woman for a swim at the pool but judging by her reaction, she didn’t seem too keen.

In the clip posted on TikTok, the woman can be seen soaking up the sun as she lazes on a pool float. She is soon alerted by someone that a snake is approaching the pool. The reptile slithers in and she quickly bolts out in fear as she runs for her life.

Online users shared their reactions to the post, with some expressing that they were not convinced the snake was real.

