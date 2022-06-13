A man was surprised when he saw chunks of snake boiling in a pot upon arrival at one of his friends’ homes

Mzansi has some of the most questionable cuisines in the world. A man took to social media with a snap of chunks of snake boiling in a pot, claiming this is what his friends were serving him for lunch… it was a lot to digest, literally!

Twitter user @Ndi_Muvenda_ took to social media to share some snaps with the people and to express his feels.

The African continent boasts a variety of cultures which have some odd foods that are considered a delicacy. From worms to stomach linings, literally, everything is eaten in Africa.

Twitter user @Ndi_Muvenda_ shared some snaps that had stomaches turning! He rocked up to his mates to find they had killed a snake and were preparing it for lunch… No thank you, Sir!

“Today I visited a friend they’re cooking snake meat.”

The people of South Africa hold their breath as they try get words out to comment

This was a lot to look at, let alone eat! Most people were torn by the snake in the pot and asked the man what the heck was his friends thinking?! However, there were some who admitted they had tried snake and it wasn’t all that.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@mastermindthemb shed some light:

“That's not a snake but those lizards mostly found near shallow water ponds and shallow slow moving rivers, they are called gwavhavha in Tshivenda, Nkwahle in Xitsonga, monitor lizard in English, it's a delicate food to some village uncles in Limpopo.”

@Yungkay1124 has eaten snake:

“Hate the fact that it tastes like a fish.”

@DMN4ever was having none of it:

@ChrisExcel102 had questions:

