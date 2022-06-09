A young Mzansi lady had a wardrobe malfunction thanks to an old taxi who ripped a hole in her pants

Twitter user @ZNonjiji is the unfortunate soul who became a victim of taxi tears, LOL, and took to social media to vent

The people of South Africa know this all too well and had a good chuckle while sharing their taxi tragedy stories

The public transport life is rough! One young Mzansi babe was fuming after an old taxi took a bite at her leggings leaving her with a nice big hole for the world to see. Shame, sisi was SO unhappy, LOL!

Taxis in Mzansi are not always the most well-maintained modes of transport. We’ve witnessed monkey wrenches in replacement of steering wheels and whole trolleys holding up axels, so it is no surprise that there’d be pokey bite which could leave one with holes in their clothes.

Twitter user @ZNonjiji was having a day after the seat in the taxi left her with a hole in her pants. No one wishes to be walking around town with a bit of their booty peaking. Our gurl took to the Twitter streets to air her frustrations and to pray God blesses her with wheels.

“Masimba wamatexi agugile look what that taxi did to me Lord I need a car ”

The people of Mzansi could not hold the laughter back after seeing this, too accurate

The accuracy of this post left many busting. If you have taken public transport for a good portion of your life, then you have definitely been left with some inconvenience as a result. The comment section was blazing.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Ncholu has been there:

“I was once a victim and on that day I was wearing new trouser. I understand your frustration.”

@Oletta15148998 knows the struggle:

“That industry is not professionalized and never was n they get surprised every middle income earner guns to buy his or her own car from their 1st pay cheque. We avoid things like these. Sorry sistaz 1day ul drive yourself to any destination of your choice we started off there too.”

@BigDawgiedawg is a victim:

@Beefmkb had a laugh:

