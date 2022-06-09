A funky pair of shoes surfaced online and it has divided the people of Mzansi with it’s questionable keyboard vibes

Twitter user @LekauSehoana shared pictures of the shows, making a joke about the designer’s choices in straps

The people of Mzansi had mixed emotions with some loving the idea and others wondering why someone would do this

Fashion nowadays is wild! If you thought computer parts were just for computers, you were wrong, apparently, they can be used for sandal straps too. Don’t bash it until you try it, LOL!

Twitter user @LekauSehoana, the founder of Drip Footwear, dropped pics of shoes with keyboards on them. Image: Twitter / @LekauSehoana

Source: Twitter

We are fortunate to live in a world where the freedom of creative expression is often welcomed with open arms. However, it has also led to some pretty questionable trends… let’s hope these bad boys do not take off.

Twitter user @LekauSehoana, the founder of Drip Footware, shared snaps of some out-there sandals where the designer used PC keyboards as the strap and trimming. It is a lot to process…

“Good Morning the Land of Cntr+Alt+Del. Walk and Work lol... ”

The people of Mzansi share their thoughts on these undeniably creative shoes

As always, there were those who were lining up to place their order and those who questioned the sanity of the designer. Some wondered if they needed to lock their keyboards up just in case the trend took off and people wanted replacement parts. People are too much!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Mtokos_ said:

“Was this serious Vele I thought it was a joke.”

@BorderTino30 loves the idea:

“I thinks Graphic designers and web developers will need this I do.”

@real_sibah is here for it:

“Oh wow this is unique ”

@Hugh_Moodien said:

@Siya_Ndlovu01 has jokes:

