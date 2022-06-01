A Mzansi man created a pair of concept sneakers to try and get Cassper Nyovest’s attention and ended up scaring Mzansi

The sneakers were named “Madlabantu” and this is because of the horror movie teeth used to detail them

Both Cassper and the people of Mzansi were calling for their pastor after seeing these bad boys as they are a lot

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While fashion has definitely taken an interesting turn, ain’t nobody wants a pair of shoes that look like they could come alive at night and consume your soul. With the freaky sneakers looking like they could belong to Cassper Nyovest’s Drip brand, our guy got involved and was rendered speechless.

Cassper Nyovest was not impressed by concept sneakers sporting large teeth. Image: Instagram / @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Many people have broken into the world of fashion by creating pieces that have turned heads and even questioned their sanity. However, this guy took things a smidgen too far.

Twitter user @LekauSehoana shared snaps of pink concept sneakers sporting teeth which look as if they have been pulled off of a demon from a special effects horror movie… it is a lot to process.

He named them “Madlabantu”, which pretty much means someone who eats people. Heavenly Father, may you protect us from these shoes because, wow!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Ladies and Gents... That New Drip Root Of Fame, 990... We're about to Chow all these Brands. It's called Madlabantu....”

Our guy Cassper was summonsed to in the comment section to give his opinion on these questionable creations. It is safe to say that our guy was shocked rigid. All he said was:

“Hahaha ai banna.”

The people of Mzansi start praying after seeing what they can’t unsee

A lot of people would have been happier never having seen these things. There is no way anyone was about to have these bad boys in their homes, especially living in Mzansi where power outages are daily life. They have seen the horror movies, no thank you Sir!

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@PhistolT said:

“I would lock those shoes in a steel cage when taking them off so I can sleep peacefully ”

@abuti_eSKay said:

“Am still scrolling hoping I'd find "Just kidding guys"

@krugersville said:

“What do they they eat, phela we don’t want to be eaten at night.”

@BulelaniTumani said:

@FlockyFlocky__ said:

Cassper Nyovest’s bank card cloned, rapper opens case, Mzansi reacts: “My boss experienced something similar”

In other Cassper news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to social media to share that one of his bank cards was cloned. The wealthy rapper shared that the scammers have been on a spending spree since they cloned the card.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker shared that he doesn't know yet how much the fraudsters stole from the card because it took him a while to notice that someone was having a ball with his hard-earned cash.

The star shared that he now doubts that his money is safe with the banks following his ordeal.

Source: Briefly News