A KwaZulu-Natal-based artist signed to Big Zulu's record label Inkabi Records did not take the price of nappies easily

The gent posted a TikTok video of himself collapsing in the store after seeing how expensive the Huggies diapers are

Netizens joked and pointed out that if he saw the price of milk, he would not live to see another day

When a Kwa-Zulu Natal man saw the price of nappies, he lost his footing and collapsed. Netizens laughed at the man's reaction and agreed that the price of nappies would even make the president of the country faint.

Artist collapses because of nappies in TikTok video

Zulu artist @xowla_istallion posted the hilarious video on TikTok. In the clip, the man, who is signed to Big Zulu's record label Inkabi Records, is entirely shown on the ground, having fainted because of how expensive Huggies nappies have become. He is surrounded by two packs of nappies and a shop assistant trying to revive him by fanning him.

The gent's video is a comic take on how costly nappies are becoming and is also a jest on how men should avoid making babies because maintaining a baby isn't cheap. Watch the video:

South Africans entertained by fainting video

Netizens reacted to the funny clip of the costs of raising a baby.

Pelokazi Skati Sapo wrote:

“Let him get to the milk. We’ll be burying him next week.”

Sammy agreed.

“This means that the formula milk tin alone will kill you.”

Sheila06S laughed.

“The shocking price got him in this life-and-death situation.”

He replied:

“My heart stopped a bit.”

Mandazi joked:

“As a cashier of that shop, I’m still waiting for him to wake up and come forward for the payment.”

Blessed all the way joked:

“The lady understood the assignment.”

User8261001437881 wrote:

“A whole celebrity fell.”

He replied:

“This price can make the president faint.”

LadyDee da Q gave him advice.

“You will learn to handle yourself when you see women.”

Sebenele added:

“He still needs to get the milk, purity, wipes, cosmetics and clothes for the baby,”

2021queen12 shared a funny experience.

“My husband once said, ‘Go tell your daughter she must go and get a job to cater for her diapers because she uses more.”

Expensive nappies give man chest pains

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man experienced chest pains after he saw the price of a box of nappies.

The gent looked at Pampers in a box, and when he saw the price, he hilariously clutched his chest. Netizens laughed and were entertained by the man's reactions.

