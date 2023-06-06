Big Zulu took his artists along to gigs to help them familiarise themselves with the demands of stardom and the entertainment industry

He emphasised the importance of artists taking responsibility for their own careers, reading contracts, and seeking guidance

Big Zulu urged others to learn from past mistakes in the industry to avoid potential pitfalls

Big Zulu, the musician and founder of Inkabi Records, has shared his approach to preparing artists signed under his label for the world of celebrity.

He revealed that he takes his artists along to shows to help them familiarise themselves with the demands of stardom. By doing so, he aims to give them a firsthand experience of the entertainment industry and the various brand deals available.

According to Sunday World, Big Zulu emphasised the importance of artists taking responsibility for their own careers, urging them to read their contracts and seek guidance.

He encouraged others to learn from past mistakes to avoid pitfalls in the industry.

Inkabi wrote:

"isixwayisoLonke Artist laseNkabi Records malifika lise lisha lingakazi lutho"

Mzansi appreciated Big Zulu's nuggets of knowledge

Fans took to the comments to thank Inkabi for dropping wisdom:

@zunguzeng1 said:

"Kuzwakele. Sithembe ukuthi nabo bazwile ngoba isiphiwo somuntu kumele simuphilise, hhayi ukuthi simudicilele phansi."

@livisto6089 said:

"The question is, are they listening to your advice? Good advice for your fellow artists, well done."

@shezi_mandy said:

"Ave uyisibonelo esihle phakama okuhle kodwa "

muziq_haksul's profile picture

"God bless you Big Zulu you're indeed a blessing to many artists knowledge is power "

@sabeloseya said:

Mina ngiwufakazi ngiyazi kuphila kanjani lapha kwiNkabi, siyabonga kakhulu bhuti ngokuthi "kwande nabanye ubaphakele"

@thandihcbohluthuli said:

"Qiniso elimsulwa @bigzulu_sa kubalulekile kakhulu ukuthi uyi understand into oyisayinayo kuze ngazitholi usu blamer abantu nge carelessness yakho. N nokusave Ave kubalulekile yebo msi yasanganisana bt kuhle ube wisely ngekusasa ngacabangeli inamhlanje kuphela."

@ubuhle_official said:

"Well said @bigzulu_sa isifundo bazosithola waveza into ecashe kakhulu naba o emtee bayisibonelo salento okhuluma ngayo syabonga bhuti."

@mthiradebe said:

"@bigzulu_sa Hayi wonke ama Record label azoba sobala nje ngoba usho......Shuuuuun Wenka izandla zidlula ekhanda"

