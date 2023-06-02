Actor Israel Matseke-Zulu urged individuals to be conscious of the fine line between motivating others and excessively flaunting an extravagant lifestyle on social media

Matseke-Zulu questioned the need to showcase material possessions as symbols of success

The actor criticised the prevailing obsession with sharing every aspect of life on social media, emphasising the importance of posting things of value rather than liabilities

Actor Israel Matske-Zulu reflected on social media successes and fame. Images: @israel_s_matseke_zulu

Source: Instagram

In a recent episode of his YouTube podcast, esteemed actor Israel Matseke-Zulu expressed his views on the way success is portrayed on social media.

While acknowledging that there is no need to apologise for one's accomplishments, he questioned the necessity of flaunting material possessions as symbols of success.

Matseke-Zulu wondered why people feel compelled to share every aspect of their lives, from meals to leisure activities, and even the acquisition of expensive cars. Instead, he proposed a shift in focus towards more meaningful achievements, such as investing in businesses.

"Why are we posting liabilities?" he asked, emphasising the importance of sharing things that hold value. Matseke-Zulu criticised the prevailing obsession with material possessions that lack long-term significance. He expressed concern that if this mentality persists, real change will be difficult to achieve.

Mzansi agreed with Israel's sentiments in the comments section

Fans took to the comments section of the video to voice their opinions:

Mandla said:

"Amen and amen please post more to wake up a lot of our people they think being consumers is an achievement instead of being producers."

Daluthando Ntontela said:

"100% on point Bhudayam ❤✊"

Thokozozani "Dzoboz" Sangweni said:

"Khuluma ghetto professor... "

Makhosonke Mvelase said:

"Bhuti omdala ngathi ingayi shaya naku Tik Tok hheyi sikhathele umuntu yonke into ayenzayo mele sibone Ngiyabonga Bhuti omdala nd nami ngiyasho iyakhula Channel ✌️"

Steven Mosman said:

" Hola Bra Israel ....good episode Grootman lami."

Source: Briefly News