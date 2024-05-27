Skomota had Mzansi talking after he showed off his white girlfriend during a sweet video call

The viral dancer and his alleged lady exchanged kind remarks and left netizens in stitches over their rumoured romance

Mzansi was impressed at Skomota for holding a conversation with the woman, while others were stunned by his new relationship

Skomota had Mzansi raving after flaunting his new relationship. Images: Skomota

Source: Facebook

Skomota is living his best life and appears ready to share his wealth and fame with someone special. The dancing sensation was captured in a video call speaking to his rumoured girlfriend and nearly broke the internet.

Skomota debuts white girlfriend

It appears Skomota finally found where love lives after falling for a lady from the United Kingdom, who seems equally as smitten by the dancer and his silly persona.

This after Ngwana Sesi took his first international trip to Birmingham, and it's evident that the trip was memorable.

In a video shared by Sheron Matlala, Skomo was all smiles as he spoke via video call with an unknown lady while exchanging cute pet names and kissy-faces.

While Skomota and Limpopo boy-bujwa shared that they were still in Birmingham for the gig slated for 26 May 2024, Skomo's lady revealed she was in Poland enjoying the warm weather:

Mzansi reacts to Skomota's new girlfriend

Netizens are in stitches over Skomota's rumoured relationship, saying they're stunned he could hold a conversation with a caucasian:

Dithomo1568094 was stunned:

"Skomota can speak English?"

LefikaSays said:

"Wow, even Skomota is doing better than me."

Just_Lem_ posted:

"Skomota has a snow bunny before me. This man leads a better social, financial and psychological life than me!"

Meanwhile, some netizens showed love to Ngwana Sesi, impressed by him living his best life:

ZT_Motha said:

"I'm afraid Skomota is living his best life."

Gadie Eugie showed love:

"This made my morning. Wow!"

Hubz84875 wrote:

"On a serious note, Skomota’s ancestors are working overtime."

Fans show love to Makhadzi and Skomota

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi and Skomota catching a flight together.

The pair had Mzansi raving over their cute bond, where many claimed they acted and looked more like brother and sister.

