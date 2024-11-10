The world's richest man, Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, angered netizens when she tweeted what many thought was an insensitive tweet

She posted a tweet of her walking in the city and was disturbed by seeing a homeless person

Netizens blasted her and accused her of not being sensitive to the plight of homeless people

For seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, covered current affairs, shedding light on critical social infrastructure challenges and unemployment.

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk's tweet about a homeless person upset many. Image: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

USA—The mother of the richest man on earth, South African-born Elon Musk, caught fire after a tweet she posted left bitter tastes in the public's mouths.

Elon Musk mother slammed

The South African reported that Maye tweeted a picture of a homeless person while taking her dog on a walk. She complained about the dirty street and said New York wasn't like this two years ago. Her post angered American netizens, who slammed her.

Some accused her of not being compassionate to the plight of homeless people. Others also told her to return to South Africa, where she lived before divorcing Elon's mother, Errol.

South Africans disappointed in her

Netizens on Facebook gave her a thumbs down.

Craig Jooste Addy said:

"Racism has no colour, but wealthy people constantly show they have little compassion. Maybe it's thinking you can say anything because you feel superior or privileged."

Teboho Nkululeko Mokoena said:

"Sorry, she should stay with her son. We don't want her there."

Mcwaningi Sakhile Bhusula said:

"They are not Africans. Why should they come here?"

Abduragmaan Ernstzen asked:

"Isn't it ironic that if Trump is going to be doing mass deportations, will he not then deport Musk and his mother back to Africa?"

Mac McDowell said:

"She's too forward."

Elon Musk meets with Cyril Rmaphosa

Source: Briefly News