Elon Musk’s Mother Maye Under Fire for Tweet About Homeless People
- The world's richest man, Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, angered netizens when she tweeted what many thought was an insensitive tweet
- She posted a tweet of her walking in the city and was disturbed by seeing a homeless person
- Netizens blasted her and accused her of not being sensitive to the plight of homeless people
USA—The mother of the richest man on earth, South African-born Elon Musk, caught fire after a tweet she posted left bitter tastes in the public's mouths.
Elon Musk mother slammed
The South African reported that Maye tweeted a picture of a homeless person while taking her dog on a walk. She complained about the dirty street and said New York wasn't like this two years ago. Her post angered American netizens, who slammed her.
Some accused her of not being compassionate to the plight of homeless people. Others also told her to return to South Africa, where she lived before divorcing Elon's mother, Errol.
South Africans disappointed in her
Netizens on Facebook gave her a thumbs down.
Craig Jooste Addy said:
"Racism has no colour, but wealthy people constantly show they have little compassion. Maybe it's thinking you can say anything because you feel superior or privileged."
Teboho Nkululeko Mokoena said:
"Sorry, she should stay with her son. We don't want her there."
Mcwaningi Sakhile Bhusula said:
"They are not Africans. Why should they come here?"
Abduragmaan Ernstzen asked:
"Isn't it ironic that if Trump is going to be doing mass deportations, will he not then deport Musk and his mother back to Africa?"
Mac McDowell said:
"She's too forward."
Elon Musk meets with Cyril Rmaphosa
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Elon Musk met with president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa sat down with Musk during his visit to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly. Ramaphjosa promised to meet Musk again in the future.
