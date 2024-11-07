A homeless young man did not ask for anything much but to be taken back to school

John Wafula was rescued by Global Hope Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre located in Zambia

The young man's plea touched many people who are willing to give him access to education

A homeless man touched the internet with his plea. Images: @Ciku Chege, @Jackson Rich

A homeless man wanted nothing but to be taken to school. He left netizens touched.

In a Facebook post by Jackson Rich, the young man can be seen sitting in the street with torn clothes. Around him, he had a sign that touched many. The guy didn't ask for anything much but to be taken back to school.

Jackson Rich said the guy's plea deserves to be heard and attended to by those who can.

"I swear this deserves Endless shares till he is found and receive help😣 All he wants is to be taken to school 😔."

However, one Facebook user ( Ciku Chege) gave information about the gent, saying he was found and was settling well in his new home.

"John Wafula and he was just recently rescued by Global Hope Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre located in Zambia, Ngong. As he is yet to get a sponsor for his education."

Homeless man asks to be taken back to school

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens share positive words

The online community reacted to the post, with many sharing words of kindness. See the comments below:

@Sam Waiswa commented:

"Whoever can find this boy, please get in contact with me."

@Mike Otieno expressed:

"I tried to find the boy but no one knows exactly where he is .. next time someone takes this post take full details.. that’s how he will get help .."

@Badmind Yachg Malcolm Manut prayed:

"May almighty bless him."

@Kea Opila wrote:

"Where is he from, I can help."

@Rabie Malatse commented:

"I want to contribute."

@Luther D'Lamarck said:

"Guys please help me find ths boy if he is from south Africa."

