One man in the city of gold blessed a struggling family with food, and the clip went viral online

The footage showcased how he served and interacted with the family, which warmed the hearts of many

South Africans reacted as they flooded the comments section with sweet messages and clapped for the gent

A man in Johannesburg touched the hearts of many with his incredible display of Ubuntu in a viral video that is making rounds online.

A man in Johannesburg blessed a struggling family with food in a TikTok video. Image: @rfatanga

Source: TikTok

Struggling family gets meal from good samaritan

The video posted by TikTok user @rfatanga shows a man interacting with a white woman standing next to the gent's car behind the boot as he dished food for the struggling family.

The man expressed to the lady how he likes how the woman and her family are "pushing" it despite their difficult circumstances.

@rfatanga revealed to his viewers that it was the family's first meal of the day. Once they received their food, they were grateful and had huge smiles. The clip captured the attention of many, clocking loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the wholesome video below:

SA claps for the man's grand gesture

The gent's heartwarming gestures touched Mzansi netizens, and they took to the comments section to praise him.

Cynthia Iita said:

"God bless you, my brother."

Danny Myburgh added:

"You are doing awesome work, my brother keep it up god bless you."

Eunick087 wrote:

"I love what you do, my brother; you proved to the world that SA has ubuntu God bless you and give you more."

Shanétjie expressed:

"You are doing amazing work! Thank you."

Pabalelo Mojahi commented:

"May your pockets never run dry."

Man helps struggling woman buy food

