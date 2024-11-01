One hun left South Africans with warm and fuzzy feelings after she shared a video appreciating her man

In the clip, she flexed how she dropped off food with a baby on her back to her truck driver bae

People were in awe of the heartwarming moment as they flocked to the comments section with compliments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman left many online users in their feelings over her heartwarming moment with her cute little family, displayed in a video making rounds on social media.

A lady's heartwarming gesture for her truck driver bae wowed Mzansi. Image @neo.shale.paka

Source: TikTok

Woman drops off food for truck driver bae

The lady posted a wholesome video on TikTok under the handle @neo.shale.paka. In the clip, she can be seen running toward her truck driver bae to hand him food in two purple lunch boxes. She has a massive smile and a baby on her back, which melted the hearts of many.

@neo.shale.paka went on to appreciate her man by saying:

"To my hard-working man, I know sometimes you feel so exhausted from all the responsibilities hanging over your shoulder."

The footage of the love birds was well received and became a hit on the video platform, capturing many.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi raves over the cute couple's moment

The heartwarming TikTok video left many people in awe on the internet. Some took to the comments section to gush over them, while others shared their thoughts.

Lepedi La Matepetepe complimented the woman on her grand gestures, saying:

"Thanks for always appreciating my efforts and sacrifices. You have never made me feel less of a man or undermined the little that I bring home. Kea leboga Ngwetsi ya Ditau."

Davcelebmaganyane shared:

"This video makes me cry, I am working hard, but no one has ever appreciated me."

Jucks wrote:

"Nna today. I am nothing in my house..my wife got lost along the way...we have been married for ten years...but today. I am useless..because she has money."

Tebza said:

"I like this."

NonoMaryjane commented:

"It's good to appreciate, cc. Keep it up."

Woman makes hubby’s lunch at 2 am

Briefly News previously reported that netizens had mixed feelings when a dedicated wifey shared her delicious menu prep, which she makes for her husband.

The stunner shared a video on TikTok showcasing how she prepares her man's lunch at 2 am. She started off with delicious chicken, rice, and broccoli. She made a separate lunch box where she placed cheese, salted biscuits, and plony.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News