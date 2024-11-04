A TikTok user who does not stay in the same province as her husband paid him a visit in the middle of the night

The lady was determined to know who her husband was with when she got to his place

Social media users were not impressed by the lady's actions, taking time to share their thoughts in the comments section

A woman drove from Joburg to Mpumalanga to surprise her man. Image: @nosss1011

Source: TikTok

A Joburg hun thought she was creating fun content when she shared a video recording of how she surprised her man, who lives in Mpumalanga, at night to see who he was with.

The babe shared the viral video on the video streaming app under her user handle @nosss1011, and it reached 3M views.

The surprise that left a bad taste on social media

The clip starts as the woman climbs the stairs to the second floor, where her husband's place is. After knocking twice, a voice asks who is at the door before coming to open. The woman enters and checks the bedroom to see who he is with.

Watch the video below:

The lady receives criticism from Mzansi

The viral video gained over 7.5K comments from social media users, who mainly were disappointed by the lady's surprise. Some pointed out the man's irritation when he opened the door, while others said they would have made her drive back to Jozi.

User @HalfSkopo added:

"He doesn’t look too happy."

User @Meem Saaka added:

"One day, you are going to find what you are looking for."

User @nkn.cebile commented:

"Not even the Hawks were going to make me post this video."

User @Ashby Barden said:

"Bafo looks irritated."

User @Nomfundo Nondzube added:

"Why would anyone do this? I would never surprise my boyfriend by not say I am coming. It's actually disrespectful in my opinion."

User @Faith asked:

"Am I the only person who doesn’t see anything wrong with the video 😅?"

SA babe visits her boyfriend unannounced

In another Briefly News article, a man was over the moon when his girl visited him unannounced in Bloemfontein.

The man responded by lifting her and taking her suitcase from the gate, leaving social media users smitten, feeling like they were watching a movie scene.

Source: Briefly News