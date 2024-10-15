One brave lady gave Mzansi major chest pains when she shared a clip of herself travelling to her man's house

She had called him with no response and decided to show up at his place unannounced to confront him

Social media users were anxious on her behalf and shared their thoughts in the comments

A lady named Kamo did not appreciate being ignored by her boyfriend, so she decided to show up at his place unannounced.

Mzansi warned a lady not to show up at her boyfriend's place unannounced. Image: @Delmaine Donson/@kamogelongoash

The lady caused major chest pains on the internet as Mzansi warned her to avoid carrying out her surprise visit.

SA warns lady surprising boyfriend

Mzansi women know to only show up unannounced at their boyfriends' places if they want to nurse a broken heart. Most ladies have found out about their partners' infidelity by snooping around and playing detective.

Kamo did the same. The lady got suspicious after her man ignored her calls all day and decided to show up at his place at night unannounced. She recorded herself on a ride to his home and captioned her clip:

"Something just said stop whatever you're doing and Uber to his place. I tried alerting him, but his phone was off. Pray for me."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's surprise visit to man's house

Social media users warned the lady about her impulsive behaviour and commented:

@user 5795439065 commented:

"At this point, I prefer dating a married man; at least I know he's married; it's becoming scary out here."

@phiwe883 shared:

"I had that feeling last week, and I went to his place, yho!"

@KefiMatlou highlighted:

"I prefer finding out rather than being made a fool. I would have followed the feeling too."

@𝓝𝓮𝓸 explained:

"Chommie? You don't do that; it isn't done."

@Yamyam Sifumba was anxious:

"My dear, I had a stroke on your behalf. Tell me you are okay."

