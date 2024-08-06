South African philanthropist BI Phakathi blessed a family of three that needed assistance

The dad, mom and their bundle of joy were in the street begging for any kind of help when they met Phakathi

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their gratitude and loving BI's work

South African philanthropist helped a family in need. Images: @BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

The South African faceless philanthropist did it again. BI Phakathi blessed a family of three.

In the video he uploaded on his Facebook page, Phakathi met the family in the street. It was a mom, a dad and a toddler. They were begging for help from people.

The woman told Phakathi that they are unemployed and are doing anything to make ends meet. She added that where they stay they have to pay R1 500, presumably per month and they still need to buy food and other necessities.

The philanthropist took a small box and gave it to the mother who burst into joy and tears after seeing what was inside. Although the video didn't capture what was inside, one could assume that it was money - a lot of it. The family was happy and appreciative.

Philanthropist helps family in need

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens were touched by BI's kindness

The netizens reacted to the video, with many loving what BI Phakathi was doing, showering him with positive messages.

@Elias Mphugela wrote:

"What a surprise!!!! You make lots of poor and homeless people happy BI... may Almighty God continue to bless you and give you a long life."

@Moi Morogong commented:

"I truly respect your help for the needy Mr Phakathi 🙏 God bless you."

@Vanessa Floris said:

"Beautiful moment, especially when she got on her knees."

Phakathi blesses hardworking man with stunning sneakers

In another story, Briefly News reported about Bi Phakathi blessing a security guard with Jordan sneakers.

In a Facebook video he posted, BI can be seen walking in a parking lot. He saw a security guard and approached him, asking what shoe size he wore. Phakathi went to the shop and bought the guy stunning Michael Jordan sneakers and gifted him. He also gave him about R1k. The gent was in disbelief and was visibly grateful.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News