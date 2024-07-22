South African philanthropist BI Phakathi has blessed another person with a stunning gift

The mysterious guy came across a security guard in a parking lot and decided to buy him Michael Jordan sneakers

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving what the philanthropist was doing for people

BI Phakathi bought Michael Jordan sneakers for a hardworking security guard. Images: @BI Phakathi/ Facebook, @Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

South Africa's well-known philanthropist BI Phakathi has done it again, this time, he blessed a security guard with sneakers.

In a Facebook video he posted, BI can be seen walking in a parking lot. He saw a security guard and approached him, asking what shoe size he wore. The man responded saying he wears size nine.

Phakathi went to the shop and bought the guy stunning Michael Jordan sneakers and gifted him. He also gave him about R6k. The gent was in disbelief and was visibly grateful for BI Phakathi's acts of kindness.

BI Phakathi gifts security guard stunning sneakers

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens show appreciation for BI Phakathi

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the philanthropist with positive messages.

@Yolisa Mdlalose wrote:

"One of THESE days, somebody is going to end up in the ER because of god's blessings and kindness ."

@Nosipo Ncm prayed:

"Lord while others wish to meet Bi..l wish to be like Bi .. having enough to share with others. Grant my wish dear Father."

@Jodi Crowell was happy:

"Another day another smile ."

@Thandiwe Morobe loved:

"Woow Mr BI ur the best."

@Shero-dean Coetzee commented:

"God bless you ."

@Mkhwanazi Kingsource said:

"Mr BI P...may God Almighty bless you & enlarge your territory ."

@Elizabeth Mawasha encouraged:

"Keep on keeping on God bless you."

Man throws away food from BI Phakathi

In another story, Briefly News reported about BI Phakathi experiencing an unbelievable encounter with a homeless man in the US.

In a Facebook video he posted, BI Phakathi came across a man who was sleeping on a pavement just inform of McDonalds. He went inside the fast-food establishment and bought food for the guy. However, the guy unexpectedly threw the food away, leaving the philanthropist confused.

