South Africa's mysterious philanthropist, BI Phakathi was met with the unexpected in America

Phakathi was trying to help a homeless man by buying him a meal but the gent threw the food away

The online community reacted to the video, with many making a lot of assumptions about the guy's behaviour

A homeless man shocked the internet when he rejected a meal from a philanthropist. Images: @BI Phakathi/ Facebook, @Brothers91

South African philanthropist, BI Phakathi tried to help some while in America but was faced with the unthinkable.

In a Facebook video he posted, BI Phakathi came across a man who was sleeping on a pavement just inform of McDonalds. He greeted the man and proceeded to go inside the fast food outlet and got two burgers and drinks.

He gave the food to the man, but he shockingly threw it in the bin. Phakathi was confused as to what was happening. When he asked the man why he threw the food, he didn't respond but instead, walked away.

A woman who was seemingly homeless came from across the road and Phakthi gave the food to her. The lady was very nice and grateful. She even thanked God for the food and Phakathi.

Homeless man throws food away from philanthropist

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens express mixed emotions

The online community reacted to the video, with many making assumptions and conclusions.

@Caribbean Kaz expressed:

"What a sweet girl I can see is drunk or high and it’s sad because she is kind and beautiful I hope she finds God ."

@Kobus Deminey shared:

"Your intentions were pure. He definitely had some addiction and/or mental problem. At least the food did not go to waste."

@Chris Van Dyke commented:

"He is mentally unbalanced."

@Anne Marie Levere Pressamarita said:

"Mental illness is a serious problem to many out there suffering from this."

Phakathi provides one-legged homeless man with wheelchair

In another story, Briefly News reported about Phakathi transforming a homeless man's life with a heartfelt gesture.

In a video he uploaded on his Facebook page, BI Phakathisaid was called to help a homeless man. On his arrival, Phakathi saw the man sleeping on the floor. He bought him clothes, gave him R5 000 and provided him with a wheelchair.

