BI Phakathi Transforms Homeless Man’s Life With Heartfelt Gesture, Mzansi Touched
- South African renowned philanthropist and motivational speaker known for hiding his identity, BI Phakathi has blessed another person
- Phakathi helped a homeless man who had an amputated leg by buying him new clothes, a wheelchair and giving him cash
- The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the man with a good heart with positive messages
South Africa's well-known philanthropist, BI Phakathi has done it again. This time he helped a homeless man who had one leg.
In a video he uploaded on his Facebook page, BI Phakathisaid was called to help a homeless man. On his arrival, Phakathi saw him sleeping on the floor. The philanthropist greeted and asked the man for his name and clothing size.
They helped the man clean himself up before giving him his new clothes. The homeless man was looking good. Phakathi went further and bought him a wheelchair. He also gave him about R5k for essentials.
The man was visibly happy. He thanked Phakathi for the act and they prayed together.
Netizens touched by Phakathi's kindness
The online community reacted to the video, with many touched by Phakathi's act of kindness.
@Floncy Makanjira commented:
"I'm in tears just watching this. The kindness and compassion shown in this video is truly inspiring. "
@Liz Cockcroft was touched:
"Very moving...you really are an amazing human. Thank you for your heart."
@Wilna Mccallaghan admired:
"This is the best and humble video I have seen, may God bless BI and his helpers. ❤️❤️."
@Naidoo Kevin was saddened:
"Sad, when government don't take of these people and they have to fend for themselves."
Phakathi helps man struggling with drug problem
In another story, Briefly News reported about Phakathi blessing a young man who sold a stroller for R50.
When BI asked the man (named Willem) if he was working, the young man shared that he was looking for a job. However, his drug habits seemed to affect his search. BI Phakathi gave the man cash and made him promise that he would not use the cash for illegal substances.
