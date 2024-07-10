DJ Shimza is unfazed by accusations of benefiting from ANC ties, responds to investigation calls

The internationally acclaimed star shared a video on X, showing his busy schedule, and says negative comments motivate him

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some urging silence and others pushing for financial investigation

DJ Shimza has made it clear that he is unfazed by the noise surrounding his name. The star who has been accused of being an ANC beneficiary because of his relationship with Presidential spokesperson Athi Geleba reacted to the calls for him to be investigated.

DJ Shimza has noted that he is unfazed by the calls for his investigation. Image: @shimza.dj

DJ Shimza responds to calls for his investigation

South Africans believe that DJ Shimza's success is linked to his relationship with Athi Geleba. Many think that the star has been benefitting from the government and should be investigated.

Taking to his X timeline after his name trended on social media, DJ Shimza shared that he is unfazed by the negative comments. The star shared a video showing how he is booked and busy and wrote:

"The noise keeps me going, LOUDER PLEASE!!!"

Fans react to DJ Shimza's post

Social media users shared their thoughts to the star's post. Some said he should keep quiet and not respond, while others said they they will keep pushing for the ministry to look into his finances.

@nurse_thapelo said:

"Why can’t you be like Arthur n enjoy the sweats n hard work of tax payers in silence? Why do you pretend like u working hard cos everyone knws da truth?"

@Dee_Ralf2023 added:

"This happens when you mix your craft with politics, we warned you."

@sellomaruma commented:

"My brother keeping the noise out and keep waving that flag high a lot of kids a truly inspired by your success sir. God bless!"

@Schusquee added:

"Stay focused Shimza. Don't be moved."

