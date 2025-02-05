“No Ways”: Mzansi Woman Showcases Retail Pay, SA in Disbelief Over Salary
- A working lady in Mzansi left many people in shock after she showcased how much she earns
- The hun shared that she works in the retail industry, and Briefly News takes a look at how much retail workers earn in South Africa
- Comments poured in from online users who flooded the post expressing their thoughts on the hun's salary
One lady in Mzansi's recent revelation about her retail job pay left South Africans in disbelief.
Woman's retail pay has SA in disbelief
In a TikTok clip that has since gone viral, the woman opened up about the shocking reality of her earnings while working in the retail industry.
She shared an image on the video app under the social media handle where she detailed her monthly salary, age, the number of kids she has and relationship status. @tebogolethabo4 revealed that she is 27, with one child, earns R18 000, and she is not in a relationship.
South Africans debate after Government announces minimum wage increase for domestic and farm workers
Online viewers were surprised by the amount the woman earned, and the post quickly caught the attention of South Africans, many of whom expressed their disbelief in the comments,
Salary for people working in retail
In South Africa, the typical retail pay is R 240 000 annually or R 123 per hour. The starting salary for entry-level jobs is R 162,000 annually, while the average salary for experienced professionals is R 923,249.
According to Talent, here are the salary ranges in retail for different departments
Manager: R 40 000, sales manager R 35 375, fitter R 25 001, consultant R 23 806, assistant manager R 22 500, supervisor R 22 50 and R5,414 per month, or R80 per hour. The range of pay, however, may differ based on the cashier's experience and the workplace.
SA in shock over retail woman's pay
The online community was stunned as they flooded the post sharing their thoughts on the lady's salary.
Jade Smith said:
"My mother and father worked for ShopRite at the head office for the CEO but started their own business a few years ago, No way you can earn that salary."
Katlego2024 wrote:
"R180000 no big noo."
0bedmnisi expressed:
"No ways, I rather come and work at Shoprite."
Lhoza Beyers commented:
"R18000 it's for a trainee manager or manager branch manager earns more than that and yes it is Shoprite."
Marothihendrik replied:
"You make a mistake its R1 800, not R18 000."
Woman shows off salaries for different career fields
Source: Briefly News
